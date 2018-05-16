Pollen & Grace Japanese Teriyaki Bento Box 300G

Product Description
- Japanese-Inspired Meal with Teriyaki Aubergine, Edamame Beans, Pickled Veg and Sticky Brown Rice
- Loved Lunch?
- Big Up Your Breakfast.
- Find your 50p Off coupon on the inside of the pack.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- This meal is a source of Protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass and high in Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Pure Plant Goodness
- Plant-Based
- With teriyaki aubergine, edamame and sticky rice
- Delicious Nutrition
- 2 of Your 5-a-Day
- Eat Better, Feel Better, Live Better
- 12g of Protein
- High in Fibre
- Immune Support
- Chef Made with Love
- Nutrition You Can Trust
- Quality You Can Taste
- With the Planet in Mind
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High in vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Source of protein
- High in vitamin C
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Teriyaki Aubergine (27%) (Aubergine, Water, Tamari (Soya), Coconut Sugar, Pure Orange Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Corn Starch), Edamame Beans (Soya) (26%), Brown Rice (21%) (Brown Rice, Water, Rice Vinegar, Coconut Sugar), Pickled Veg (18%) (Red Cabbage, Carrots, Apple Cider Vinegar, Coconut Sugar, Salt), Curly Kale, Spring Onions, Radish, Nigella Seeds
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility which handles Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigeratedNot suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Warning: packaging may become flexible when heated. Place product on a microwaveable plat. Handle with care as tray and contents will be hot.
Remove sleeve and peel back corner of film. Cook for 3 mins at 800W.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only as appliances may vary.
Hob
Instructions: Empty all the contents into a pan with a splash of water.
Cook for 3-4 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pollen + Grace,
- PO Box 77636,
- London,
- W6 6NL.
Return to
- Hungry for More?
- pollenandgrace.com
- Pollen + Grace,
- PO Box 77636,
- London,
- W6 6NL.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 300g
|Energy kJ
|429
|1287
|Energy kcal
|103
|309
|Fat (g)
|5.1
|15.3
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7
|2.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.8
|35.4
|of which sugars (g)
|3.6
|10.8
|Fibre (g)
|3.1
|9.3
|Protein (g)
|4 (8% RI*)
|12 (24% RI*)
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.9
|Vitamin C (mg)
|13 (16% NRV**)
|39 (48% NRV**)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.