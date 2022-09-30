W7 Buff Culture Buff & Ready Essential Set
Product Description
- W7 Buff Culture Buff & Ready Essential Set
- Buff Take 2 - Pressed Pigment Palette - Palette Teint
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 12
- Absolute Lashes Mascara (Blackest Black) - Mascara
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 6
- Lip Culture Soft Satin Lipstick - Lipstick
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 6
- King Kohl Eyeliner (Blackest Black) - Eyeliner
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 24
- Lip Twister - Lip Liner
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 12
- Hollywood Bronze & Glow! - Powder Contour Kit
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 18
Information
Ingredients
Buff Take 2 - Pressed Pigment Palette - Palette Teint 1, 4, 7, 10, 11, 12: Mica, Talc, Kaolin, Magnesium Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minérale, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, [May contain (+/-): Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140), D&C Red No.27 (CI 45410), D&C Red no.7 (CI 15850)], Buff Take 2 - Pressed Pigment Palette - Palette Teint 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9: Mica, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Talc, Synthetic Fluorphhlogopite, Magnesium Stearate, Kaolin, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minérale, Polyisobutene, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Caprylic/Capric Triglycerine, Tin Oxide, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891). [May contain (+/-): Iron Oxide (CI 77491, CI 77499)], Absolute Lashes Mascara (Blackest Black) - Mascara: Aqua/Water/EAU, Styrene/Acrylates/Ammonium Methacrylate Copolymer, Beeswax/Cera Alba/Cire D'Abeille, Palmitic Acid, Copernicia, Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cera Carnauba/ Cire de Carnauba, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Polyisobutene, Butylene Glycol, Triethanollamine, PVP, Paraffin, Phenoxyetanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Soluble Collagen, Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Lip Culture Soft Satin Lipstick - Lipstick: Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minérale, Polyisobutene, Polyglycerol-10, Decalinoleate, Ozokerite, Hydrogenated Microcrystalline Wax (Hydrogenated Microcristalline Cera), Paraffin, Mica, Glycol, Montanate, Aqua/Water/EAU, Synthetic Wax, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Caprylyl Glycol, Tin Oxide, Benyl Benzoate, Benxyl Alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate [May contain[+/-]: CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77492 (Iron Oxide), CI 15850 (Red 7 Lake), CI 77491 (Iron Oxide), CI 15850 (Red 6 Lake), CI 77499 (Iron Oxide), CI 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), CI 45410 (Red 27 Aluminum Lake)], King Kohl Eyeliner (Blackest Black) - Eyeliner: Cera Alba /Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Paraffinum, Liquidum/Mineral Oil /Huile Minérale, Ceresin, Theobroma, Cacoa Seed Butter, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Synthetic Wax, MEthylparaben, Propyllparaben, Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Lip Twister - Lip Liner: Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minérale, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cera Carnauba/Cire de Carnauba, Synthetic Wax, Ceresin, Phenoxyethanol, Ehtylhexylglycerin, [May contain (+/-): Iron Oxides (CI 77499, CI 77491, CI 77492), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891)], Hollywood Bronze & Glow! - Powder Contour Kit: Talc, Mica, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil /Huile Minérale, Magnessium Stearate, Kaolin, Ehtylhexyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Iron Oxides/ CI 77491/CI 77492, Titanium Dioxide/CI 77891
Produce of
Made in PRC
Distributor address
- Warpaint London PLC,
- England,
- SL0 9HW.
- R.P. Warpaint Cosmetics (ROI) Limited,
- Dublin 4,
- D04 TR29,
Return to
- Warpaint London PLC,
- England,
- SL0 9HW.
- R.P. Warpaint Cosmetics (ROI) Limited,
- Dublin 4,
- D04 TR29,
- IE.
