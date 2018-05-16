New
Cocomelon Boo Boo Jj Doll
Product Description
- COCOMELON BOO BOO JJ DOLL
- “I bumped my head!” Oh, no! JJ is hurt! With the CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Plush, JJ will show you where he’s hurt, whether it’s on his head, elbow, knee, or foot. These areas will light up so that your child can quickly come to the rescue, Bandage Case in tow! The Bandage Case has three CoComelon-themed bandages. JJ reacts when he’s hurt, and then when he’s healed. When JJ starts to cry, cure the boo boo by gently applying a bandage over the lit up area. Then, JJ will giggle or go “Wee” and say “Yay! My boo boo is gone!” among other fun phrases and sounds. The Boo Boo JJ Plush also plays a clip of ‘The Boo Boo Song’ when you press his belly! Your little one will learn how to care for and cure ‘boo boos’ and ‘ouchies’ with CoComelon’s Boo Boo JJ!
- Boo Boo JJ Feature Plush with Lights and Sounds. Bandage case and 3 bandages
- LIGHT & SOUNDS : JJ’s head, elbow, knee or foot light up when hurt, and JJ will let you know!
- SING ALONG: Press his tummy and JJ will sing a clip of “The Boo Boo Song”!
Lower age limit
2 Years
