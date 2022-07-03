We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twister 3Ster Mango Raspberry & Orange Ices 5X70ml

Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.57/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango, raspberry and orange fruit ices
  • Twister 3ster Mango, Raspberry and Orange ice lollies are a fun addition to the Twister family. Refreshing mango and raspberry fruit purees and orange fruit juices combine deliciously to offer kids a yummy new ice lolly to try. Twist it to the max with fruity, refreshing ice lolly sticks. Live life your way and do the twist! Enjoy as a tasty treat after school or on a hot summer's day. Responsibly made for kids, all Wall's Kids' ice creams have been formulated according to our set nutritional criteria for calories, saturated fat, and sugar. That's because, at Wall's, we believe that there is a place for an occasional sweet treat within a balanced diet and active lifestyle. That is why our Twister 3ster Mango, Raspberry and Orange ice lollies make the perfect snack for kids' parties. Ice cream is a ‘fun food', and we have specially designed our ice lollies to have fun tastes, textures, shapes and colours, while also adhering to our strict nutritional values. All of our kids' ice creams and lollies are responsibly made for kids, meaning that they meet our strict nutritional values: no more than 110 kcal, 3 g saturated fat, and 12 g of sugar per portion. Enjoy the summer feeling all year round with Twister!
  • A Twister 3ster Mango, Raspberry, and Orange Mini Ice Lolly makes a sweet treat for kids
  • This sweet fruit ice lolly also features mango and raspberry fruit purees, and orange fruit juices
  • Exciting colours, shapes, and yummy flavours combine in these tasty Twister 3ster ice lollies, making a fun snack
  • Twister 3ster ice lolly is responsibly made for kids and is made with natural colours and flavours
  • A refreshing, tasty sweet treat that can be enjoyed as an after-school snack, at kids' parties, or on a hot summer's day
  • This pack contains 5 Twister 3ster Mango, Raspberry and Orange ice lollies – a package full of fun
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, mango puree (6%), fructose, raspberry puree (4.5%), orange juice from concentrate (3%), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), acidity regulator (citric acid), beetroot juice concentrate, flavourings, colours (carotenes), black carrot concentrate, safflower concentrate. May contain: milk. Gluten free

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Poland

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

350 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)386 kJ397 kJ278 kJ3%
Energy (kcal)92 kcal94 kcal66 kcal0%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)22 g23 g16 g6%
of which sugars (g)17 g17 g12 g13%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)<0.01 g<0.01 g<0.01 g1%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovely summer lolly

5 stars

Really good ,lovely taste ,good price ,not to big or small,on a hot day they are just right

very different

5 stars

very different

Very new taste. Sweetness and sourness in perfect

5 stars

Very new taste. Sweetness and sourness in perfect blend. Can taste the fruits in it.

A beautiful combination of flavours, so refreshing

5 stars

I LOVE them, they are so refreshing. What a beautiful combination of flavours.

Very tasty and refreshing

5 stars

Very tasty and refreshing

Amazing

5 stars

They look small, but last a really long time. The mango really dominates but still really good. I just don't get how they make them, it defies logic how they twist it into shape !

Very refreshing

5 stars

Very refreshing

To keep you cool

5 stars

I haven’t tried these ice lollies yet.but my son likes them.

