Twister 3Ster Mango Raspberry & Orange Ices 5X70ml

Lovely summer lolly
Really good ,lovely taste ,good price ,not to big or small,on a hot day they are just right
very different
very different
Very new taste. Sweetness and sourness in perfect
Very new taste. Sweetness and sourness in perfect blend. Can taste the fruits in it.
A beautiful combination of flavours, so refreshing
I LOVE them, they are so refreshing. What a beautiful combination of flavours.
Very tasty and refreshing
Very tasty and refreshing
Amazing
They look small, but last a really long time. The mango really dominates but still really good. I just don't get how they make them, it defies logic how they twist it into shape !
Very refreshing
Very refreshing
To keep you cool
I haven’t tried these ice lollies yet.but my son likes them.