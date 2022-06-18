We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fling American Inspired Salad Kit 285G

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Fling American Inspired Salad Kit 285G
£ 2.00
£0.70/100g

1/2 of a pack 142.5g) contains

Energy
206kcal
854kJ
10%of the reference intake
Fat
15.2g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.76g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A mix of romaine lettuce, white cabbage, green butterhead lettuce, radicchio, lambs lettuce and chives with sachets of a ranch dressing, a smoked Cheddar cheese and smoky flavour dried bread sprinkles.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fling is a registered trademark for NWF Limited.
  • 1 of Your Five a Day
  • Under 210 Calories Per Serving
  • American inspired leaf mix
  • Ranch style dressing
  • Smoked cheddar cheese & bacon flavoured bits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 285G

Information

Ingredients

Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing (17%) (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Buttermilk (Milk), Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Parsley, Natural Flavouring, Spring Onion, Chives), White Cabbage, Green Butterhead Lettuce, Radicchio, Smoked Cheddar Cheese (7%) (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika), Lambs Lettuce, Smoky Flavour Sprinkles (5%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Olive Oil, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates), Salt (Salt, Smoked Salt), Sugar, Wheat Maltodextrin, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colours: Beetroot Extract, Paprika Extract; Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Natural Flavouring, Rosemary Extract), Chives

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, inducing Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the Use by Date.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For a quick and tasty meal for 2, pan fry cajun chicken breast or BBQ chicken wings and serve with our American Salad Kit

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Natures Way Foods Ltd.,
  • Park Farm,
  • Chichester Road,
  • Selsey,
  • West Sussex,

Return to

  • Natures Way Foods Ltd.,
  • Park Farm,
  • Chichester Road,
  • Selsey,
  • West Sussex,
  • PO20 9HP.
  • customersupport@nwfltd.co.uk

Net Contents

285g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a Pack (142.5g)
Energy kJ599854
Energy kcal144206
Fat10.6g15.2g
Of which saturates1.9g2.8g
Carbohydrate7.3g10.5g
Of which sugars3.5g5.0g
Fibre2.0g2.9g
Protein3.8g5.4g
Salt0.53g0.76g
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovely salad, had with lasagne,will buy again

5 stars

Lovely salad, had with lasagne,will buy again

Fantastic salad kit

5 stars

Really enjoyable. Ate over 2 days and tasted good on 2nd day too. Leaves were in amazing condition. The better quality bag I believe is the reason for this. The extras tasted lovely. Perfect balance of extras to salad.

Deffo worth a try!

5 stars

I am a VERY picky eater and this is the only pre-mixed salad that I have enjoyed ever!

I can’t get enough of this salad, it’s delicious.

5 stars

I can’t get enough of this salad, it’s delicious. Please don’t stop selling it.

Really nice, makes a boring salad tasty especially

5 stars

Really nice, makes a boring salad tasty especially with cold chicken or prawns

