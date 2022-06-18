Fling American Inspired Salad Kit 285G

Lovely salad, had with lasagne,will buy again
Fantastic salad kit
Really enjoyable. Ate over 2 days and tasted good on 2nd day too. Leaves were in amazing condition. The better quality bag I believe is the reason for this. The extras tasted lovely. Perfect balance of extras to salad.
Deffo worth a try!
I am a VERY picky eater and this is the only pre-mixed salad that I have enjoyed ever!
I can’t get enough of this salad, it’s delicious. Please don’t stop selling it.
Really nice, makes a boring salad tasty especially with cold chicken or prawns