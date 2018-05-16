Pollen & Grace Peri Peri Spicy Rice Meal Box 300G

Product Description
- Fiery Peri Peri Cauliflower Meal with Spicy Turmeric Rice, Black Eyed Beans, Minty Peas, Sweet Roasted Peppers and Pink Pickled Onion.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
The awkward truth is that plant-based meals don't always taste better. That's why we've spent years perfecting our craft, cooking in small batches every day, so our meals are a symphony of flavour and goodness every time. All natural and always really, really delicious.
- Fiery peri peri cauliflower served with herby rice, black eyed beans, fresh peas, sweet roasted peppers and vibrant pink pickled onion.
What makes our chefs so good at what they do? They know that making meals in 'small batches' means making them at their best. By cooking from scratch with only the best, freshest ingredients, we're sure (like, really sure) that every mouthful is as delicious as it sounds.
- ● 2 of your 5-a-day
- ● Source of protein
- ● High in fibre
- Heating Instructions:
- Microwave from chilled: 3 mins
- Warning: packaging may become flexible when heated. Place product on a microwaveable plate. Handle with care as tray and contents will be hot.
- 3. Remove sleeve and peel back corner of film.
- 4. Cook for 3 mins at 800W.
- Hob from chilled: 3-4 mins
- 3. Empty all the contents into a pan with a splash of water.
- 4. Cook for 3-4 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
- Guidelines only as appliances may vary.
- 300g
- Gluten + Dairy Free
- With fiery peri peri cauliflower, black eyed beans and sweet roasted peppers
- Enjoy Hot or Cold
- 2 of Your 5-A-Day
- Source of Protein
- High in Fibre
- Plant Based
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 300G
- Source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of Protein
- High in Fibre
Ingredients
Spicy Rice (42%); (Water, Long Grain Rice, Chilli Flakes, Onion Salt, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Powder, Sea Salt, Mild Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper), Black Eye Beans (28%), Green Peas (5%); (Peas, Mint, Parsley), Peri Peri Cauliflower (29%); (Cauliflower, Peri Peri Sauce; (Tomatoes, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Sugar, Garlic, Onion Salt, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper, Mild Chilli Powder, Paprika)), Roasted Red Peppers (8%); (Red Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt), Spinach (4%), Pickled Onion (2.5%); (Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar, Water, Coconut Sugar, Sea Salt)
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility which handles Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigeratedNot suitable for home freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve and peel back corner of film. Cook for 3 mins at 800W.
Instructions: This meal can be enjoyed hot or cold
Warning: Packaging may become flexible when heated. Place product on a microwaveable plate. Handle with care as tray and contents will be hot.
Guidelines only as appliances may vary.
Hob
Instructions: Empty all the contents into a pan with a splash of water.
Cook for 3-4 mins over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
Chef Made in the UK
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
- Pollen + Grace,
- PO Box 77636,
- London,
- W6 6NL.
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 300g
|Energy kJ
|433 (5% RI*)
|1300 (15% RI*)
|Energy kcal
|103 (5% RI*)
|310 (15% RI*)
|Fat (g)
|2.5 (3% RI*)
|7.5 (10% RI*)
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3 (1% RI*)
|1 (5% RI*)
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14 (5% RI*)
|43 (16% RI*)
|of which sugars (g)
|0.3 (0.3% RI*)
|0.9 (1% RI*)
|Fibre (g)
|3.3
|9.9
|Protein (g)
|4.1 (8% RI*)
|12.4 (24% RI*)
|Salt (g)
|0.3 (5% RI*)
|1 (16% RI*)
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
