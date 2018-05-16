Tesco Plant Chef Alternative To Spicy Grated Cheese 150G

Per 30g
- Energy
- 368kJ
-
- 89kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.4g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 295kcal
Product Description
- coconut alternative to spicy grated cheese
- 100% plant based
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil, Maize Starch, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Tricalcium Phosphate, Dried Green Pepper, Flavouring, Dried Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Herbs, Brown Sugar, Cumin, Tomato Granules, Garlic Granules, Onion Granules, Potassium Iodide, Olive Extract, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1226kJ / 295kcal
|368kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|21.4g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.38g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg
|0.45µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.76µg
|0.23µg
|Calcium
|240mg
|72mg
|Iodine
|45.0µg
|13.5µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.