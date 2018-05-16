Product Description
- DELI AT HOME MAKE YOUR OWN CHEESE
- A great gift for cheese lovers
- Make your own Mozzarella, Ricotta, Halloumi, Feta and Goat's cheese with this cheese gift set. A fun activity and a great gift for cheese lovers this Christmas.
- "Care Instructions: Wipe clean thermometer before first use. Sterilise Muslin cloth in boiling water before each use.
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight."
- Makes up to 2Kg of cheese (makes Mozzarella, Ricotta, Halloumi, Feta and Goat's cheeses)
- Set includes: Cheese cloth, cheese thermometer, 1 cheese making rennet tablet, 50g citric acid, 50g fine salt, instruction leaflet.
