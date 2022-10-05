We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Graze Chocolate Cookie Oat Boosts 4 X 30G

4.4(179)Write a review
Each serving (30g) contains

Energy
574kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1914 kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat flapjacks with chocolate and cookie pieces
  • Try a Free graze subscription box use code: CCOB at graze.com/subscribe
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • What if you were powered by oats?
  • These tasty, healthy cereal bars have had a protein upgrade, combining chocolate and crumbled cookies with whole rolled oats and mixed seeds. Even better, they're made with naturally sweet chicory root fibre, which means they're 60% lower in sugar than the average cereal bar†. Lovely stuff for a breakfast bar, snack in your lunchbox or afternoon pick-me-up with a tea or coffee.
  • † We've compared this recipe to over 80 similar cereal bars to work this percentage out.
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our chocolate cookie protein Oat Boosts contain 0.47 mg of manganese per serving.
  • Chicory Who?
  • Chicory root is naturally sweet and full of fibre, and is what we use in this recipe to help keep the sugar down - while still hitting the sweet spot. Clever (tasty) stuff.
  • What if better snacking started here? It's the question that inspires our never ending hunt for seriously tasty, exciting snacks that make you feel good inside and out.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Mixed 9-1785-16-100-00. www.rspo.org
  • Tasty and wholesome chocolate cookie cereal bar
  • High in fibre
  • Perfect lunchbox size or for on the go
  • Tasty swap instead of a chocolate cookie
  • No artificial sweeteners, colourings, flavourings or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats (44%), Margarine (Palm** Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Golden Syrup, Cookie Biscuit Crumble (4.0%) (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine], Sugar, Vegetable Oils [Palm**, Rapeseed], Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Liquid Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate (min 52.8% Cocoa Solids) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Cane Molasses, **Contains certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Say hello
  • For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box,
  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston upon Thames,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to us at c/o
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23,

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (30g)
Energy1914 kJ574 kJ
-458 kcal137 kcalPer 100g (%RI)Per 30g (%RI)
Fat23 g7.0 g
of which saturates7.9 g2.4 g
Carbohydrate53 g16 g
of which sugars9.6 g2.9 g
Fibre15 g4.5 g
Protein7.2 g2.2 g
Salt0.54 g0.16 g
Manganese1.6mg (80%)0.47mg (23%)
179 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Graze cookie

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I love the graze brand because they are healthy treats that taste great too. These are treats you could have everyday cause they are oats so are good for you. Great quality and great tasting. Will definitely buy more

Tasty treat

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

This is an indulgent snack that is not too heavy on the calories when I'm looking for a treat. It is a quality product and packaged so I can take it in my handbag so I can safely snack on something wholesome!

Little bit of joy

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

Absolutely delighted I bought these brilliant addition to my lunch order tea snack individual wrapped with is added bonus with the added oats for a texture bit with added coco would buy again on a regular basis

So yummy

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

It's a great snack very yummy and great size for on the go me and my partner loved trying these something different and new and now is on a weekly shopping great little boost through out the day .....

Okay

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

There is a clear chocolate flavour but not chocolatey enough for me. The texture is okay, but it's no substitute for a brownie or a flapjack! I think the texture and flavour could be much improved. However, they're edible and handy for lunch boxes.

Tasty snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I got these these to try as a snack when I was in work. I really enjoyed them kept me going till lunchtime and perked me up in the afternoon, I really enjoyed mine with a hot cup of tea. The chocolate and oat flavours were a great combination.

Yum

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These were the perfect snack sized treat! They are low calorie but high in fibre which is great, and the chocolate flavour is great; not too strong or weak! Delicious and nutritious! Perfect for on the go.

Chewy goodness

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I didn't like these as much as the other flavours but my 17year old loved them and has requested them on our treat list permanently so they're now a must great for just popping into his bag for days out also really good for the mr man who goes Munro Bagging they're good for a quick energy boost

Not sure what it wants to be

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I bought these to try as I've enjoyed other graze products in the past. However these weren't for me. They didn't seem healthy enough to fit into the cereal bar type category, but not nice enough to fit into the chocolate bar category.

Tastes Great

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

I received this product to try ,it tastes great.Very chocolatey.Not many calories.Handy for on the go snack. Protein included..Small enough to fit in handbag.Very moist.Nice for a quick chocolate fix .I would buy these & recommended them.

