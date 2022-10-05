Graze Chocolate Cookie Oat Boosts 4 X 30G

Graze cookie
I love the graze brand because they are healthy treats that taste great too. These are treats you could have everyday cause they are oats so are good for you. Great quality and great tasting. Will definitely buy more
Tasty treat
This is an indulgent snack that is not too heavy on the calories when I'm looking for a treat. It is a quality product and packaged so I can take it in my handbag so I can safely snack on something wholesome!
Little bit of joy
Absolutely delighted I bought these brilliant addition to my lunch order tea snack individual wrapped with is added bonus with the added oats for a texture bit with added coco would buy again on a regular basis
So yummy
It's a great snack very yummy and great size for on the go me and my partner loved trying these something different and new and now is on a weekly shopping great little boost through out the day .....
Okay
There is a clear chocolate flavour but not chocolatey enough for me. The texture is okay, but it's no substitute for a brownie or a flapjack! I think the texture and flavour could be much improved. However, they're edible and handy for lunch boxes.
Tasty snack
I got these these to try as a snack when I was in work. I really enjoyed them kept me going till lunchtime and perked me up in the afternoon, I really enjoyed mine with a hot cup of tea. The chocolate and oat flavours were a great combination.
Yum
These were the perfect snack sized treat! They are low calorie but high in fibre which is great, and the chocolate flavour is great; not too strong or weak! Delicious and nutritious! Perfect for on the go.
Chewy goodness
I didn't like these as much as the other flavours but my 17year old loved them and has requested them on our treat list permanently so they're now a must great for just popping into his bag for days out also really good for the mr man who goes Munro Bagging they're good for a quick energy boost
Not sure what it wants to be
I bought these to try as I've enjoyed other graze products in the past. However these weren't for me. They didn't seem healthy enough to fit into the cereal bar type category, but not nice enough to fit into the chocolate bar category.
Tastes Great
I received this product to try ,it tastes great.Very chocolatey.Not many calories.Handy for on the go snack. Protein included..Small enough to fit in handbag.Very moist.Nice for a quick chocolate fix .I would buy these & recommended them.