5 Surprise Foodies Mini Brands

5 Surprise Foodies Mini Brands

£9.00

£9.00/each

5 SURPRISE Foodies Mini Brands
Awesome fast food brands: There are over 60 minis of your favourite fast food brands to collect including Subway, Sonic and TGI FridaysCollect all the accessories: There are 8 cool accessories to collect including a soft drinks machine, ketchup dispenser and menusIntroducing all new 5 Surprise Foodie Mini Brands which are perfect replicas of your favourite fast food brands in miniature! The ultimate collectors item with over 60 minis to collect including ultra rare frozen moments! Unwrap, peel and reveal some of the biggest fast food brands with Subway, TGI Fridays, Sonic and many more! Which minis will you unbox?
H10cm x W10cm x D10cm
Rare frozen moments minis: Can you find the all new frozen moments minis? There are 4 to collect

Lower age limit

3 Years

