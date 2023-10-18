5 SURPRISE Reveal and Heal Pet Rescue

Unwrap, peel and reveal all new Pet Rescue! Once you unbox the super cute puppy, find cute accessories to help your puppy feel better. Each puppy comes with it's own boo boo which you can heal with a magical water bath. Convert the capsule into a cute bath for your pup! There are 8 adorable puppies to collect including the rare golden pup, collect them all

H9cm x W9cm x D9cm

Collect all the puppies: There are 8 to collect. Can you find the rare golden puppy Magic colour change: Dip your puppy in water to heal their boo boo Collect the accessories: Unbox accessories to help you puppy feel better including syringes and collars

Lower age limit

3 Years