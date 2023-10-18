PLAYDOH Magical Frozen Treats Playset

Imagine a world of unicorns and pretend ice cream with the Play-Doh Magical Frozen Treats Playset! The toy ice cream maker, cones, moulds and more give children the tools to create an incredible variety of pretend frozen desserts and toppings. The cherry on top is the unicorn horn and ear stamper, which gives those creations a mystical, magical flair! The four dual-colour pots of Play-Doh brand modelling compound give kids eight colours to get started. This Play-Doh set makes an excellent activity or present for children 3 years and up. Hasbro, Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

MAGICAL PLAY-DOH ICE CREAM FUN: make their most colourful Play-Doh ice-cream dreams come true with the toy soft serve ice cream maker and fun accessories in this Play-Doh set for children aged 3 and up MAKE UNICORN-THEMED PLAY-DOH TREATS: from silly ice cream sandwiches to magical pretend sundaes, children can add their own unicorn magic to all of the different pretend treats they make INCLUDES 15 PLAY-DOH TOOLS: spark imaginations with a variety of easy-to-use tools like the unicorn horn and ear stamper, ice pop book mould, cones, dishes and more 4 DUAL-COLOUR PLAY-DOH POTS: with two colours in each 56-g pot, children have eight different colours to get started. Two of the pots include Play-Doh Sparkle compound for an extra magical touch of glitter (contains wheat) GREAT FOR PARTIES, PLAYDATES, BIRTHDAYS AND HOLIDAYS: this creative toy is a fun arts and crafts activity for children 3 and up who love making Play-Doh creations

Lower age limit

3 Years