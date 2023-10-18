Play-Doh Unicorn Treats Playset

Create and decorate magically fun Play-Doh cupcakes and other pretend treats with the Unicorn Treats Playset. This bakery toy for 3 year olds and up lets children make pretend baked goods with the cupcake book mould and fantasy-themed tools, and then decorate them with the fantastical frosting tool, shooting star knife, unicorn cutter and unicorn stamper! Comes with three pots of dual-colour Play-Doh compound, including one pot of red and white sparkle compound. Hasbro, Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

COLOURFUL PRETEND CUPCAKES: this Play-Doh set for children 3 years and up makes vibrant, fantasy-themed imaginary cupcakes, or whatever other treats they can dream up SHOOTING STARS AND UNICORN HORNS: the shooting star knife, unicorn cutter and unicorn stamper let children add fun, fantasy touches to their pretend unicorn cookies and other make-believe munchies 3 DUAL-COLOUR PLAY-DOH POTS: each pot has two colours, including one pot of red and white sparkle compound to add an extra touch of magical playtime fun A GREAT SMALL GIFT: this toy bakery set can help make playdates and rainy day activities more magical, and it also makes a great birthday present.

Lower age limit

3 Years