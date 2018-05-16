Fox & Ivy Sparkle Gift Set Silver Birch&Cedar

Product Description
- Fox & Ivy Sparkle Gift Set- Silver Birch and Cedar
- This classical Silver Birch and Cedar set is a perfect gift for any occasion.
- H17cm x W5.2cm x D5.5cm
- Material Content: Glass, paraffin wax, fragrance, DPM, Plexiglas drill
<b>INGREDIENTS:</b> Paraffin, 2-Acetylhydroquinone, Hydrocarbons, C10-C13, n-alkanes, isoalkanes, cyclics, <2% aromatics.
- WARNING!
- Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on non-porous coaster. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water. Keep wax pool free from matches and debris. Do not allow the candle to burn down completely. Extinguish when approx. 10mm of wax remains. Always burn candles on a heat resistant surface. Should the candle or holder be damaged, do not use.
- Diffuser :Contains Lyral, Iso E Super, Tetrahydrolinalool. Candle : Contains Benzyl salicylate, Iso E Super, Lyral, Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction
