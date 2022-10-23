We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Timeless Wax Melts Pomegrante 70G

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Timeless Wax Melts Pomegrante 70G
£2.00
£28.57/kg

Product Description

  • TESCO TIMELESS WAX MELTS POMEGRANTE 70G
  • Our Timeless fragrance range will add a elegant and luxurious feel to any room in your home. This is the perfect scent to refresh your home.
  • H2.3cm x W5.5cm x D8.5cm
  • Material Content: Fragrance, paraffin wax, paper
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
  • EUH208: Contains 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate, Delta Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Net Contents

70g

Safety information

Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects EUH208: Contains 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate, Delta Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Disappointed

1 stars

I placed two cubes on my oil burner and I couldn’t smell any scent whatsoever. Really disappointing, not strong smelling at all.

