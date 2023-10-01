Clementoni Soft Block Car

Clementoni's soft clemmy bricks are made of non-toxic material, washable and slightly scented to play safely! Designed for children aged 6 months and up, they are ideal for sensory exploration of little ones. They are easy to grasp and simple to stack and can be chopped and crushed. A game to stimulate the imagination, manual skills and creativity of the child. An innovative car with soft inserts, such as the Clemmy blocks, for a stimulating experience that mingles play and sensory discovery. The soft inserts can be explored and touched to discover the various relief patterns and shapes. Stimulates touch and manual abilities. The roof of the car can be used as a base for stacking the Clemmy blocks, it opens and becomes a practical compartment for storing all the blocks. The soft side windows allow for playing and inserting Clemmy blocks into the car and taking them out. Made in Italy

H20.00cm x W28.00cm x D18.00cm