Zizzi Salted Caramel Brownies 2 Pack 160G

Top rate dessert, chocolatey and creamy
Oh my word, this is so delicious and creamy and entirely fattening! Very chocolatey dense smooth brownies, with a hint of caramel. Defrost in 45 minutes, though I admit mine never lasted that long! Lovely dessert, semi frozen too
I love that these don't need cooked at all. I just
I love that these don't need cooked at all. I just took them out at the start of making dinner and they were ready to eat once we had finished. They are lovely and soft and the caramel tastes great.
Beautiful, a really nice combination of chocolate
Beautiful, a really nice combination of chocolate and caramel makes the perfect sweet treat, even better when warmed up and served with ice cream.
Coffee shop type treat
These are great! Don’t take long to defrost, and they look and taste as good as coffee shop brownies. Really rich and dense, with just the right amount of caramel. A new favourite.
Gorgeous dessert
Gorgeous mix of tasty chocolates and sweet salted caramel, great consistency and very moreish.
Chocolate heaven
Rich and decadent chocolate dessert with a fabulous flavour of salted caramel, my new favourite taste sensation. These were just perfect with some creme fraiche. An indulgent treat when you just need something sweet and gooey. Chocolate heaven.
Delicious
If I could give these 6 stars I would!!! Rich, chocolately, with a hint of salted caramel. What more could you want in a dessert ?? I didnt think that these would taste as good as in the restaurant, but they really do!!
Lovely sweet treat
Bought as part of a friday night 'fake away' really nice sweet treat after dinner, not that different to what you get in the restaurant. suitably impressed, will definitely get it again. Perfect with some vanilla ice cream.
Delicious
Decadently rich and chewy, this tasted really good and fulfilling but it's rather small for dessert. It's the same size as tray bakes from the high street coffee shops, so if you're planning on serving it as dessert to friends, it might look a bit stingy! Tastes amazing though.
A great chocolate brownie which felt very indulgen
A great chocolate brownie which felt very indulgent. I loved having these in my freezer just to pull out and will definitely invest in more in the future.