We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Zizzi Salted Caramel Brownies 2 Pack 160G

4.9(36)Write a review
Zizzi Salted Caramel Brownies 2 Pack 160G
£ 3.00
£1.88/100g

Per Brownie

Energy
1404kJ
336kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

-

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.9g

-

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
33.7g

-

37%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1755kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate brownie with a salted caramel sauce.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Sweet craving? We've got you covered. Brownie lovers behold brownie perfection. Salted caramel layered through dark chocolate brownie heaven. Come on, let's live a little.
  • Pizza Cravings?
  • Try our frozen pizzas.
  • 2 chocolate brownie portions
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (17%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caster Sugar, Free Range Egg, Caramel Sauce (15%) (Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Stabiliser: Pectin; Salt, Natural Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cocoa Powder, Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost guidelines for brownie perfection!
  • 1. Remove from packaging.
  • 2. Allow to stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. Or place in the fridge and defrost for 5 hours

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • UK: Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • ROI: Zizzi Restaurants,
  • 25-28 North Wall Quay,
  • Dublin 1.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Brownie (80g)
Energy1755kJ / 420kcal1404kJ / 336kcal
Fat23.2g18.6g
of which saturates11.1g8.9g
Carbohydrate45.9g36.7g
of which sugars42.1g33.7g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein5.7g4.6g
Salt0.45g0.36g
Pack contains 2 servings--
View all Frozen Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

36 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Top rate dessert, chocolatey and creamy

5 stars

Oh my word, this is so delicious and creamy and entirely fattening! Very chocolatey dense smooth brownies, with a hint of caramel. Defrost in 45 minutes, though I admit mine never lasted that long! Lovely dessert, semi frozen too

I love that these don't need cooked at all. I just

5 stars

I love that these don't need cooked at all. I just took them out at the start of making dinner and they were ready to eat once we had finished. They are lovely and soft and the caramel tastes great.

Beautiful, a really nice combination of chocolate

5 stars

Beautiful, a really nice combination of chocolate and caramel makes the perfect sweet treat, even better when warmed up and served with ice cream.

Coffee shop type treat

5 stars

These are great! Don’t take long to defrost, and they look and taste as good as coffee shop brownies. Really rich and dense, with just the right amount of caramel. A new favourite.

Gorgeous dessert

5 stars

Gorgeous mix of tasty chocolates and sweet salted caramel, great consistency and very moreish.

Chocolate heaven

5 stars

Rich and decadent chocolate dessert with a fabulous flavour of salted caramel, my new favourite taste sensation. These were just perfect with some creme fraiche. An indulgent treat when you just need something sweet and gooey. Chocolate heaven.

Delicious

5 stars

If I could give these 6 stars I would!!! Rich, chocolately, with a hint of salted caramel. What more could you want in a dessert ?? I didnt think that these would taste as good as in the restaurant, but they really do!!

Lovely sweet treat

4 stars

Bought as part of a friday night 'fake away' really nice sweet treat after dinner, not that different to what you get in the restaurant. suitably impressed, will definitely get it again. Perfect with some vanilla ice cream.

Delicious

5 stars

Decadently rich and chewy, this tasted really good and fulfilling but it's rather small for dessert. It's the same size as tray bakes from the high street coffee shops, so if you're planning on serving it as dessert to friends, it might look a bit stingy! Tastes amazing though.

A great chocolate brownie which felt very indulgen

5 stars

A great chocolate brownie which felt very indulgent. I loved having these in my freezer just to pull out and will definitely invest in more in the future.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here