Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce Snap Pots 4X200g

love these as the pot are convenient for work
No washing up involved in making these beans
The snap pots of Heinz baked beans is great straight into the microwave 1 minute done and no washing up
Very good quality and very handy to microwave for one on toast
Excellent product
Good quality. Just enough for one person and quick and easy to heat up in microwave
Lipsmacking
Lots of sauce goes with my chicken
Heinz is the best beans and the pots are enough for one person.
very easy way to cook a single portion if only one member of the household wants beans with a meal.