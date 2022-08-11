We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce Snap Pots 4X200g

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce Snap Pots 4X200g

£2.49
£3.12/kg

Per pot

Energy
668kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.1g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ

Product Description

  • Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce Snap Pots 4X200g
  • ISCC Certified - Supporting the Circular Economy, Mass Balance Approach, 39% Recycled Plastic*
  • *We support new recycling technologies that transform hard-to-recycle materials into new plastic. The recycled content of this pot (lid excluded) is allocated through the ISCC mass balance approach. By using an equivalent of 39% recycled plastic instead of virgin plastic, this packaging contributes to a circular economy. Please visit heinz.co.uk for more information.
  • Our Heinz Beanz Snap Pots contain just the right amount for baked beans on toast, but without the mess and hassle - so fast you'll be waiting for your toaster to catch up! And these snap pots are made with 39% recycled plastic, utilising the soft plastics collected at Tesco stores. We're proud to be doing our bit for the environment and contributing to a circular economy in partnership with Tesco - read more about this on Heinz.co.uk.
  • Beanz Meanz Heinz
  • Heinz baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. Packed full of quality ingredients... it has to be Heinz.
  • We could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour.
  • But you already know that. Because you know what Beanz Meanz...
  • High in Protein*
  • *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Love our Heinz Beanz as much as we do? Discover the rest of our range, including organic and no added sugar varieties!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • In a rich tomato sauce
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • High Fibre
  • Low Fat and Sugar
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High Protein
  • High Fibre
  • Low Fat
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Beans (51%), Tomatoes (34%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Number of uses

Servings per pot - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot%RI*
Energy334kJ668kJ
-79kcal158kcal8%
Fat0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate12.8g25.6g10%
- of which sugars4.6g9.1g10%
Fibre3.7g7.4g
Protein4.7g9.4g19%
Salt0.6g1.2g20%
*RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Servings per pot - 1 ---
7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

love these as the pot are convenient for work

5 stars

love these as the pot are convenient for work

No washing up involved in making these beans

5 stars

The snap pots of Heinz baked beans is great straight into the microwave 1 minute done and no washing up

Very good quality and very handy to microwave for

5 stars

Very good quality and very handy to microwave for one on toast

Excellent product

5 stars

Good quality. Just enough for one person and quick and easy to heat up in microwave

Lipsmacking

5 stars

Lots of sauce goes with my chicken

Heinz is the best beans and the pots are enough fo

5 stars

Heinz is the best beans and the pots are enough for one person.

very easy way to cook a single portion if only one

5 stars

very easy way to cook a single portion if only one member of the household wants beans with a meal.

