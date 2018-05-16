We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Halloumi 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Organic Halloumi 200G
£ 3.30
£16.50/kg

New

Per 30g

Energy
389kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

high

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1297kJ / 312kcal

Product Description

  • Organic halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
  • Made in Cyprus Traditionally hand folded for a unique texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Organic Mint.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using milk from Cyprus.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1297kJ / 312kcal389kJ / 94kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates16.5g5.0g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein22.0g6.6g
Salt3.00g0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Feta & Goats Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here