Beavertown Lunar Haze Ipa 10 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- We Come in Peace, Pints and Cans
- Lunar haze, Beavertown's easy drinking, tropically hoppy, moon dust cloud of an IPA.
- We love big, tropical, hazy IPA's as much as we love our session beers, so we crafted lunar haze. An effortlessly drinkable beer that delivers hazy, hoppy, juicy flavour at 4.5% AVB!
- More About the Beer:
- Appearance: Hazy pale gold
- Aroma: Tropical passionfruit, lemon citrus and a hint of peach
- Taste: Ripe passionfruit and sweet peach with a cloudy lemon finish
- Pack size: 3300ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can
Produce of
Brewed and Canned in the UK
Name and address
- Beavertown Brewery,
- London,
- UK,
- N17 9QP.
Return to
- Beavertown Brewery,
- London,
- UK,
- N17 9QP.
Net Contents
10 x 330ml
