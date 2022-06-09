We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature's Finest Peach In Juice 4 X 120G

Nature's Finest Peach In Juice 4 X 120G
£ 2.40
£0.86/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Diced Peach
  • Nature's Finest is a registered trademark of Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd.
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Pack size: 280G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Diced Peaches, Grape Juice (from Concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once pot opened, consume immediately Best Before End: See sleeve

Produce of

Packed in: Greece

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 120g

Warnings

  • May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

Name and address

  • (UK) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • The Switch,
  • 1-7 The Grove,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1QP.

Return to

  • (UK) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • The Switch,
  • 1-7 The Grove,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1QP.
  • (EU) Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main Street,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.naturesfinestfoods.co.uk

Drained weight

4 x 70g

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage quantity per: 100gAverage quantity per: 120g
Energy kJ230276
kcal5566
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates12.1g14.5g
of which sugars12.1g14.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt*0.03g0.04g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 120g--

Safety information

May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Would recommend it to anyone.

5 stars

I hadn't tried these before and was very surprised at how versatile this product was I had mine with some Greek yogurt

