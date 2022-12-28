We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guinness Smoky Tomato Ketchup 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Smoky Tomato Ketchup
  • This product is intended for purchase and enjoyment by people of legal purchase age for alcoholic beverages. Please remember to drink Guinness responsibly. Get the facts. Be Drinkaware
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • Classic ketchup with a Guinness twist, this tangy, rich and smoky sauce is packed full of flavour and adds a little oomph to any meal.
  • The Guinness word and associated logos are trade marks of Diageo Ireland and are used under license.
  • Guinness® 2022.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste (18.2%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Guinness® Beer (5%) (Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Roasted Barley, Hops)), Smoked Paprika, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated, use within 28 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open, Squeeze, Enjoy
  • Drizzle:
  • Over bacon sandwiches, hot dogs or burgers for an intensely flavoursome feast.
  • Dip:
  • Fries, fried chicken, wedges, or onion rings to add an extra oomph to your favourite snacks.
  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Cap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by/for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Harper Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.
  • TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 25 Herbert Place,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 AY86.

Net Contents

200ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)521kJ/123kcal
Fat0.6g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate27.1g
of which sugars22.2g
Fibre1.5g
Protein1.9g
Salt1.84g
Really yummy

5 stars

Yummy great flavour, perfect in a bacon sandwich

