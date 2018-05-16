Tropicana Sensations Passion Fruit Punch Fruit Juice 850Ml

Each 150ml serving contains
- Energy
- 304kJ
-
- 71kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 202 kJ/48 kcal
Product Description
- Apple, Grape, Peach and Passionfruit Juice
- Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Turn up the taste with Tropicana Sensations Passionfruit Punch Pressed Juice
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains pressed juices and purees
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Enjoy a mouth-watering blend of top quality fruits
- - Help care for the environment and recycle me
- - Certified carbon neutral packaging
- Make everyday brighter with a little something sensational.
- The best days are filled with delightfully surprising moments. And at Tropicana, we know that it's the little things which add up to a life well-lived.
- With specially selected fruits, we have created Tropicana Sensations for those moments when you deserve to feel a little extra special. Deliciously different fruit blends which stand out from the crowd.
- Passionfruit Punch is a sensational, mouth-watering blend of the highest quality fruits, with no added sugars.
- And just for good measure, a glass counts as 1 of your 5 a day and contains vitamin C.
- Savour the moment, brighten your day.
- Certified Carbon Neutral packaging
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org
- This carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. ©2021
- Pressed Fruit Juice
- Contains Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Not from Concentrate
- No added sugars like all fruit juices
- 1 of your 5 a day per 150ml
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 850ML
- Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (70%), Grape Juice (15%), Peach Puree, Passionfruit Juice (7%), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Always store in your refrigerator. For best before date please see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- Sold in RoI by:
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
Net Contents
850ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|202 kJ/48 kcal
|304 kJ/71 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|17g
|of which sugars†
|11g
|16g (18%)
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%*)
|45mg (56%)
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 5-6 servings
|-
|-
