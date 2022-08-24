We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cake Slices

4.3(31)Write a review
Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cake Slices
£2.40
£0.40/each

Per slice (28g)

Energy
402kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1416kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Chocolate Flavoured Sponge and Caramel Flavour Sponge with a Caramel Flavour Filling (17%), Finished with a Chocolate Flavoured Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 30% Less sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Deliciously Good
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • 99 Calories
  • Deliciously better for you
  • Great Taste
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Tapioca Starch, Glucose Syrup, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Plain Caramel), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Chocolate & Caramel Slices at their very best. If you are not complete satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Chocolate & Caramel Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (28g)
Energy1416kJ402kJ
-337kcal96kcal
Fat11.8g3.3g
of which Saturates1.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate50.4g14.3g
of which Sugars20.4g5.8g
Fibre6.8g1.9g
Protein4.0g1.1g
Salt0.33g0.09g
This pack contains 6 portions--
31 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Deliciously good, and low in sugar!

5 stars

These taste really lovely, and you'd never know they're only 99 calories each! These slices are great if you're watching your sugar intake but fancy a little treat. The slices are individually wrapped, so they're also great for taking on-the-go or for lunchboxes.

Good

4 stars

This cakes are a very good sweet snack. Conserving it’s only 99kcal per cake, it’s good if you’re watching calories but want a little treat!

Lovely

5 stars

I really like these cakes. They have lots of flavour and are very soft. You can’t tell that they have lower sugar from the taste. 5* from me.

Lovely low calorie sweet treat

5 stars

Lovely sweet caramel treat and even better low calories.

Tasty Sweet Snack

5 stars

A nice chocolate caramel flavour, with a soft sweet sponge easy to consume.

Tasty and gooey like they should be, only 99 calor

5 stars

Tasty and gooey like they should be, only 99 calories per slice and individually packed, so ideal for lunchbox treats.

Delicious cakes. Perfect balance of chocolate to c

5 stars

Delicious cakes. Perfect balance of chocolate to caramel. So handy for picnics due to the individual wrappers. Will definitely be buying more.

Tasty sweet snacks with less calories than normal.

5 stars

Great tasting cakes with a great balance of chocolate with caramel. In individual packets so great to break up and take on trips/put in lunchboxes. Can't really tell there is less sugar in them, so a great snack at 99 calories each. :)

Quite a Tasty alternative, great bite sized snack

3 stars

Quite a Tasty alternative, great bite sized snack if you’re trying to watch the calories you take in. Flavour is good but the consistency is a little dry.

These are super tasty, the chocolate and caramel g

5 stars

These are super tasty, the chocolate and caramel go well together and they are great in a lunchbox.

1-10 of 31 reviews

