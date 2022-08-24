Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate & Caramel Cake Slices

Deliciously good, and low in sugar!
These taste really lovely, and you'd never know they're only 99 calories each! These slices are great if you're watching your sugar intake but fancy a little treat. The slices are individually wrapped, so they're also great for taking on-the-go or for lunchboxes.
This cakes are a very good sweet snack. Conserving it’s only 99kcal per cake, it’s good if you’re watching calories but want a little treat!
I really like these cakes. They have lots of flavour and are very soft. You can’t tell that they have lower sugar from the taste. 5* from me.
Lovely sweet caramel treat and even better low calories.
A nice chocolate caramel flavour, with a soft sweet sponge easy to consume.
Tasty and gooey like they should be, only 99 calories per slice and individually packed, so ideal for lunchbox treats.
Delicious cakes. Perfect balance of chocolate to caramel. So handy for picnics due to the individual wrappers. Will definitely be buying more.
Tasty sweet snacks with less calories than normal.
Great tasting cakes with a great balance of chocolate with caramel. In individual packets so great to break up and take on trips/put in lunchboxes. Can't really tell there is less sugar in them, so a great snack at 99 calories each. :)
Quite a Tasty alternative, great bite sized snack if you’re trying to watch the calories you take in. Flavour is good but the consistency is a little dry.
These are super tasty, the chocolate and caramel go well together and they are great in a lunchbox.