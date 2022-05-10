We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Sweetcorn Butter Steamer 316G

Tesco Fire Pit Sweetcorn Butter Steamer 316G
£ 2.75
£8.71/kg
2 sweetcorn bites

Energy
148kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 379kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn cob pieces with a vegan parsley, salt and pepper melt.
  • Perfect BBQ Side Sweetcorn pieces with a vegan seasoned melt
  • Pack size: 316G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (94%), Vegetable Shortening [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and gently shake halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Sweetcorn contains natural sugar which may cause bites to darken when heated.

Barbeque
Instructions: Heat as per microwave guidelines above, remove from packaging, and then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes. Turn frequently to give a barbecue flavour and chargrilled effect.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

316g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sweetcorn bites (39g)
Energy379kJ / 90kcal148kJ / 35kcal
Fat1.9g0.7g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate13.3g5.2g
Sugars4.2g1.6g
Fibre3.4g1.3g
Protein3.3g1.3g
Salt0.04g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
