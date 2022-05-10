Tesco Fire Pit Sweetcorn Butter Steamer 316G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 379kJ / 90kcal
Product Description
- Sweetcorn cob pieces with a vegan parsley, salt and pepper melt.
- Perfect BBQ Side Sweetcorn pieces with a vegan seasoned melt
- Pack size: 316G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (94%), Vegetable Shortening [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs.
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and gently shake halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Do not reheat once cooled.
Sweetcorn contains natural sugar which may cause bites to darken when heated.
Barbeque
Instructions: Heat as per microwave guidelines above, remove from packaging, and then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes. Turn frequently to give a barbecue flavour and chargrilled effect.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
316g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sweetcorn bites (39g)
|Energy
|379kJ / 90kcal
|148kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
