Paladone Kettlebell Stressball
- PALADONE KETTLEBELL STRESSBALL
- "Squeeze and squish your way to strong hands and a clear mind with this Kettlebell Stress Ball.
- The black 10.5cm (4.1"") tall and 8.3cm (3.3"") wide stress ball is shaped like a 16kg kettlebell. Use the handle on the top to do a range of different hand strengthening motions.
- The Kettlebell Stress Ball is a great accessory for gym enthusiasts in need of a fidget toy for a quick burst of stress relief. Keep it in your gym bag so you can use it throughout the day."
- 10cm stressball design of 16kg kettlebell
- Hand strengthening
