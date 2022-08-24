We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Weetabix On The Go Plus Breakfast Drink Vanilla 330Ml

4.4(12)Write a review
Weetabix On The Go Plus Breakfast Drink Vanilla 330Ml
£2.00
£0.61/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
861kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261kJ/

Product Description

  • Vanilla and maple flavoured breakfast milk drink with added milk protein and fortified with vitamins and iron (UHT).
  • Immune Support†
  • †Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Vitamin D & energy from iron‡
  • ‡Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Have you had yours?
  • A smooth breakfast plus benefits!
  • With added vit. D to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Have you had your Weetabix?
  • 19g Protein
  • High Fibre & Protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High Fibre & Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Milk (41%), Milk Protein (5%), Wheat Fibre (2.5%), Sugar, Malted Wheat Flour, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan), Niacin, Iron, Vanilla Extract, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once open treat as fresh milk, keep refrigerated and dispose of after 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • 0800 212457
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 4:30pm, UK only
  • Allegro Limited,
  • Jamestown House,
  • Jamestown Business Park,
  • Finglas,

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml%RI*
Energy261kJ/861kJ/
-62kcal205kcal10%
Fat1.4g4.6g7%
of which saturates0.8g2.6g13%
Carbohydrate5.4g18g7%
of which sugars3.3g11g12%
Fibre2.3g7.6g
Protein5.8g19g38%
Salt0.05g0.17g3%
Thiamin (B1)0.14mg0.46mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.18mg0.59mg13%
Niacin2.1mg6.8mg13%
Folic Acid26µg85µg13%
Iron1.8mg5.9mg13%
Vitamin D0.64µg2.1µg13%
Calcium102mg337mg13%
330ml = 1 serving---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
%RIs for vitamins & minerals are per 100ml---
View all On The Go Breakfast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Weetabix on the go drink

4 stars

Nice sweet taste but not too sweet. Handy to have as a quick and convenient breakfast but quite expensive for what it is.

Something different

3 stars

Hadnt geard of this before. So thought id give it a go. Bit too maple tasting for my like. The consistency wasnt too thin so that was good. Boight as part of a promotion

Pleasant on the go

4 stars

This was a pleasant surprise for me, not always being the biggest fan of porridge/weetabix type products I wasnt sure what to expect but this turned out to be a pleasant creamy drink whick was much more filling than I had expected.

Tasty & Quick

5 stars

Really tasty & convenient breakfast on the go. It tasted like a milkshake but was much healthier

Tasty!

5 stars

Tasty breakfast..perfect for on the go and for when your in a rush!

Decent quick fix

4 stars

This tastes nice and is good when youre in a hurry and hungry. Not sure I’d go as far as using it as a breakfast replacement, but it fills a gap.

Ok

4 stars

Its an on the go breskfast but to be honest a banana would probably do you more good, ok taste though

All-in-one Breakfast

5 stars

Tasty and convenient breakfast all in one. Good for on the go. Bought on promotion.

Great breakfast on the go!

4 stars

Tasty flavoursome breakfast on the go…convenient to drink this on a long car journey.

amazing

5 stars

great tasting breakfast drink buy it every day since checkout smart offer

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here