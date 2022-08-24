Weetabix On The Go Plus Breakfast Drink Vanilla 330Ml

Weetabix on the go drink
Nice sweet taste but not too sweet. Handy to have as a quick and convenient breakfast but quite expensive for what it is.
Something different
Hadnt geard of this before. So thought id give it a go. Bit too maple tasting for my like. The consistency wasnt too thin so that was good. Boight as part of a promotion
Pleasant on the go
This was a pleasant surprise for me, not always being the biggest fan of porridge/weetabix type products I wasnt sure what to expect but this turned out to be a pleasant creamy drink whick was much more filling than I had expected.
Tasty & Quick
Really tasty & convenient breakfast on the go. It tasted like a milkshake but was much healthier
Tasty!
Tasty breakfast..perfect for on the go and for when your in a rush!
Decent quick fix
This tastes nice and is good when youre in a hurry and hungry. Not sure I’d go as far as using it as a breakfast replacement, but it fills a gap.
Ok
Its an on the go breskfast but to be honest a banana would probably do you more good, ok taste though
All-in-one Breakfast
Tasty and convenient breakfast all in one. Good for on the go. Bought on promotion.
Great breakfast on the go!
Tasty flavoursome breakfast on the go…convenient to drink this on a long car journey.
amazing
great tasting breakfast drink buy it every day since checkout smart offer