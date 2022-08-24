We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Spice Tailor Spicy Tarka Lentil Daal 400G

4.9(7)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Spicy Tarka Lentil Daal 400G
£3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • A mix of cooked lentils, medium spiced, tomatoes and garlic, in individual pouches.
  • It is important to maintenance a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • Discover quick, easy recipe ideas and more about our products at: thespicetailor.com
  • Daal is a staple of all Indian homes. It's our soul food & superfood rolled into one - comforting but packed with nutrients. Our Spicy Tarka Lentil Daal, is spicy, packed full of flavour, and has a hint of smokiness which is probably why it is the Indians' favourite.
  • Anjum x
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Plant powered
  • A delicious bowl full of spicy lentil goodness
  • No other ingredients required!
  • No nasties
  • Low in sugar
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones
Information

Ingredients

Cooked Lentils 50% [Water, Lentils (Pigeon Pea, Mung Beans)], Water, Onions, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Ginger, Ground and Whole Spices, Salt, Cumin, Green Chilli, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For Best Before Date See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Three Simple Steps
  • 1. Fry the whole spices in 1-2 tsp of hot oil (or ghee) until sizzling
  • 2. Stir in the tarka sauce (the small pouch) and bring to a simmer
  • 3. Add the lentils with 8-10 tbsp (1/2 cup) water, stir well to break any lumps, bring to a simmer... then serve!
  • Stir in a knob of butter and fresh chopped coriander for that real Indian flavour.

Number of uses

Serves 2-3 as a main

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number on the base. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline: 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy650kJ/
-155kcal
Fat6.5g
of which Saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate16.3g
of which sugars1.9g
Fibre3.2g
Protein6.3g
Salt1.38g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I was amazed how quick to make it actually is! Ver

5 stars

I was amazed how quick to make it actually is! Very tasty and healthy alternative to my regular curries. It’s nicely spiced, not too overwhelmingly hot for my taste.

This spice tailor spicy lentil daal is a great mea

5 stars

This spice tailor spicy lentil daal is a great meal for a veggie !. Delicious taste as you would expect from spice tailor.

Easy and quick to prepare. Full of flavour but for

4 stars

Easy and quick to prepare. Full of flavour but for me to spicy even if you don't add chilli.

Tasty Dal

5 stars

Nice tasty and spicy Tarka dal is quick to make with very simple steps, nice buttery, zingy and tangy taste, i had it with cumin rice, source of protein and fulfilling , suitable for vegetarian.

Easy yet delicious

5 stars

As someone with a penchant for daal I was very pleased with this kit. I was able to make a delicious and filling daal very easily.

Delicious

5 stars

As with all The Spice Tailor kits they are really quick and easy to make. Great quality and delicious. This daal was full of flavour and a family favourite.

I am always impressed by the high quality ingredie

5 stars

I am always impressed by the high quality ingredients and taste of these spice tailor kits. They are super easy to make with easy to follow steps. This one is prefect for one as complete meal and was very tasty.

