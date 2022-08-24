The Spice Tailor Spicy Tarka Lentil Daal 400G

I was amazed how quick to make it actually is! Ver
I was amazed how quick to make it actually is! Very tasty and healthy alternative to my regular curries. It’s nicely spiced, not too overwhelmingly hot for my taste.
This spice tailor spicy lentil daal is a great meal for a veggie !. Delicious taste as you would expect from spice tailor.
Easy and quick to prepare. Full of flavour but for me to spicy even if you don't add chilli.
Tasty Dal
Nice tasty and spicy Tarka dal is quick to make with very simple steps, nice buttery, zingy and tangy taste, i had it with cumin rice, source of protein and fulfilling , suitable for vegetarian.
Easy yet delicious
As someone with a penchant for daal I was very pleased with this kit. I was able to make a delicious and filling daal very easily.
Delicious
As with all The Spice Tailor kits they are really quick and easy to make. Great quality and delicious. This daal was full of flavour and a family favourite.
I am always impressed by the high quality ingredients and taste of these spice tailor kits. They are super easy to make with easy to follow steps. This one is prefect for one as complete meal and was very tasty.