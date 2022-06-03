We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Happi Free From Plain White Oat Milk Chocolate Bar 80G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

New

Product Description

  • Happi Free From Plain White Oat Mlk Choc Bar 80g
  • Find out more about how Happi is helping improve biodiversity in Colombia.
  • Rich creamy & smooth chocolate made with oat milk and no compromise to taste because...
  • We've got.. all the ooood without the moo
  • Dairy, Gluten, Soya, Palm Oil Free
  • Rich & Creamy
  • With Freedom Comes Happiness
  • We're sleve free chocolate
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Vegan White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Gluten-Free Oat Powder, Dried Rice Powder, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Flavouring: Natural Vanilla), Cocoa Solids 37% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store: In cool dry conditions, out of sunlight.

Produce of

Handcrafted in the UK

Name and address

  • Handcrafted for:
  • Happi Chocolate,
  • Montrose House,
  • Monstrose St,
  • Stoke in Trent,
  • ST4 3PB.

Return to

  • happifreefrom.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g20g Portion
Energy576 kcal115 kcal
-2412 kJ482 kJ
Fat38.7g7.7g
Of which Saturates22.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate58.4g11.7g
Of which Sugars50.1g10.0g
Protein0.8g0.2g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very Good Indeed

5 stars

Beautiful flavour and texture.

