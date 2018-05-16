We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Halloumi Toppers 200G

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Halloumi Toppers 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Each Halloumi Slice (50g)

Energy
680kJ
164kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

high

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1360kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Barbeque
Instructions: Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Barbeque for 3 minutes to give a chargrilled appearance. Turn occasionally.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium/ High Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Place under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Fry for 3 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Made using milk from Cyprus (South), Cyprus (South)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Halloumi slice
Energy1360kJ / 327kcal680kJ / 164kcal
Fat24.5g12.3g
Saturates15.6g7.8g
Carbohydrate2.7g1.3g
Sugars1.9g0.9g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein23.9g12.0g
Salt3.00g1.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
