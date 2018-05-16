Tesco Fire Pit 4 Halloumi Toppers 200G

Each Halloumi Slice (50g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1360kJ / 327kcal
Product Description
- Sliced halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Barbeque
Instructions: Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Barbeque for 3 minutes to give a chargrilled appearance. Turn occasionally.
Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium/ High Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Place under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Removed from refrigerator and leave for 20 minutes before opening pack. Fry for 3 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Made using milk from Cyprus (South), Cyprus (South)
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Halloumi slice
|Energy
|1360kJ / 327kcal
|680kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|24.5g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|15.6g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|23.9g
|12.0g
|Salt
|3.00g
|1.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
