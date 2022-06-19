We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Roasted Marcona Almonds 150G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Roasted Marcona Almonds 150G
£ 3.00
£20.00/kg

Per 25g

Energy
656kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted skin on and blanched Marcona almonds.
  • A MIX OF DELICATELY ROASTED NATURAL AND BLANCHED ALMONDS Our roasted, skin on and blanched Marcona Almonds are specially selected from Spanish almond groves along the Mediterranean coast where they are harvested and left to dry in the sun. Known as 'queen of the almonds' for their rich and delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Marcona Almonds, Roasted Blanched Marcona Almonds.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

View all Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bad and good mixed together

1 stars

Two sorts of almonds, those without the dark brown skins and those with - the latter seems to be a way to cover up those which are bad/sour tasting. Eating them becomes a horrible surprise, forcing one to spit out the mouthful. Is this just a cheaper way to produce, by not scanning all the almonds for bad ones? We did not find anything rotten in the ones without the skins. Come on Tesco - the Finest range of foods are usually good quality. We had to get rid of the packets which were destined for shortbread and cake decoration - just couldnt take the risk. Very annoying and disappointing.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here