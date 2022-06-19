Tesco Finest Roasted Marcona Almonds 150G

Bad and good mixed together
Two sorts of almonds, those without the dark brown skins and those with - the latter seems to be a way to cover up those which are bad/sour tasting. Eating them becomes a horrible surprise, forcing one to spit out the mouthful. Is this just a cheaper way to produce, by not scanning all the almonds for bad ones? We did not find anything rotten in the ones without the skins. Come on Tesco - the Finest range of foods are usually good quality. We had to get rid of the packets which were destined for shortbread and cake decoration - just couldnt take the risk. Very annoying and disappointing.