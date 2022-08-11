We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Munchies Salted Caramel Fudge Sharing Bag 97G

5(2)Write a review
Munchies Salted Caramel Fudge Sharing Bag 97G

£1.25
£1.29/100g

Each 6 pieces contain

Energy
589kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.8g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2229kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with soft salted caramel fudge flavour filling (30%) and a crisp biscuit centre (5%).
  • Cocoa Plan® - Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
  • Purchase promo pack, visit www.nestle-promotions.co.uk/vipexperience or scan QR code on pack & enter your details & the last 4 digits of pack barcode for a chance to win 1 x VIP Ticketmaster experience plus chance to win 1 x €/£250 Ticketmaster gift card via daily draws. Internet access required. Abridged Terms & Conditions 1. Normal excl apply. 2. VIP Ticketmaster experiences: 1 x prize draw at the end of the main promo period (00:00 12.09.22-23:59 06.11.22) where 8 x winners will be randomly selected. 3. VIP experience consists of 4 x tickets to a Ticketmaster event of the winner's choice, UK winners can choose from the following categories: music, theatre, sport, comedy & family experiences, ROI winners will choose from Ticketmaster music events only, up to the value of €/£1,000 in total, plus £1,00 travel allowance. The event is subject to availability. Exclusions may apply. 4. Daily €/£250 Ticketmaster gift card prize draw: 2 x randomly selected winners chosen every day from 12.09.22-06.11.22 (total of 112) Friday & weekend draws take place on following Monday. 5. Each prize consists of 1 x €/£250 Ticketmaster git card, supplied as e-gift card. UK gift cards valid for 12 months from issue. ROl gift cards valid for 60 months from issue. 6. Max. 2 entries/person/day during the promotional periods. Max. 1 x prize type/person and max. 1 x prize type/household. 7. Further 2 x VIP Ticketmaster experiences, plus 2 x €/£250 gift cards to be won in 1st late entry prize draw ending 23:59 28.02.23. Additional 2 x €/£250 gift cards to be won in final late entry prize draw ending 23:59 10.09.23. Winners must retain promotional pack & receipts (except NI). 8. In ROI, this promotion is carried out under licence issued by Dundalk District Court and held by Dublin Simon Community, 5 Red Cow Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7. 9. For postal entry details for NI entrants, prize details & full T&Cs, visit www.nestle-promotions.co.uk/vipexperience or call 00800 6378 5385 (UK+ROI). Promoter: Nestlé UK Ltd, Nestlé Confectionery (UK), York, YO91 1XY.
  • MUNCHIES® Salted Caramel Fudge Sharing Bag! Delicious milk chocolate cubes encasing a salted caramel fudge flavour and crunchy biscuit centre, making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends.
  • MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957. The product was originally only available as an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece. Since the 1960's the MUNCHIES® branding has been white text with a red background. Initially MUNCHIES® were produced at Mackintosh's factory in Norwich, however in 1994 production was moved to Newcastle where they still continue to be manufactured to this day.
  • Over the years there have been a number of different flavour variants launched under the MUNCHIES® brand including Chocolate Orange in 1977 and Banoffee in 1996, Choc Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough in 2019, White in 2020 and now Salted Caramel Fudge, a sweet 'n' salty flavour twist on your traditional Munchies!
  • For more to share, why not try the MUNCHIES® original share bag!
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Creamy milk chocolate cubes encasing a soft salted caramel fudge flavour and crunchy biscuit centre
  • No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 97G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

For best before end see base.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 6 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604,
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

97g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6 piecesReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2229kJ589kJ8400kJ
-533kcal141kcal2000kcal7%
Fat30.0g7.9g70g11%
of which: saturates15.6g4.1g20g21%
Carbohydrate59.4g15.7g260g6%
of which: sugars56.0g14.8g90g16%
Fibre1.1g0.3g--
Protein5.9g1.6g50g3%
Salt0.35g0.09g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 3 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

View all Chocolate Pouches & Bags

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very Very Addictive.

5 stars

These are very very moorish. Lovely. Cannot eat just one.

Can’t stop buying these!

5 stars

If you like anything that’s salted caramel you’ll love these. They’re really really good. A big hit in my house.

