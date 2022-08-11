Munchies Salted Caramel Fudge Sharing Bag 97G

Very Very Addictive.
These are very very moorish. Lovely. Cannot eat just one.
Can’t stop buying these!
If you like anything that’s salted caramel you’ll love these. They’re really really good. A big hit in my house.
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2229kJ
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
For best before end see base.Store cool and dry.
Contains approximately 3 servings
Pack. Don't Recycle
4 Years
97g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2229kJ
|589kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|533kcal
|141kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|30.0g
|7.9g
|70g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|15.6g
|4.1g
|20g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|15.7g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|56.0g
|14.8g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.6g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These are very very moorish. Lovely. Cannot eat just one.
If you like anything that’s salted caramel you’ll love these. They’re really really good. A big hit in my house.