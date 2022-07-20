The Pizza Company Chicken Doner Kebab Pizza 548G

Pretty good
I did enjoy this pizza and found it tasty and filling (I ate it all myself), but I was expecting it to have doner meat on it, as well as chicken pieces. Perhaps I misinterpreted the label and it's meant to be chicken kebab pieces, as opposed to chicken and doner kebab meat? It also came with a sachet of garlic mayo which was pleasant enough. I'd buy it again!
Absolutely dreadful!
I had the misfortune to buy one of these from Tesco in Taunton today - tasteless (apart from the garlic sachet), devoid of chicken and extremely short on toppng. Absolutely dreadful.
Terrible. Avoid
Had to give it 1 star as couldnt leave blank. Horrendous. Very bland and quite disappointing. Not much chicken and the taste is well nothing like a chicken kebab.