We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Pizza Company Chicken Doner Kebab Pizza 548G

2(3)Write a review
The Pizza Company Chicken Doner Kebab Pizza 548G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£5.00
£0.91/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

¼ of a pizza

Energy
1460kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.30g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with tomato and chilli sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and mature Cheddar cheese blend, marinated cooked chicken, red onion, hot green peppers with a garlic and mint dressing
  • A soft chewy takeaway style pizza base smothered with a rich tomato and chilli sauce, chicken doner kebab, red onion, hot green peppers with a garlic and mint sauce drizzle.
  • The Big Deal Pizzas-Sided-Desserts-Dips
  • THE PIZZA COMPANY 2 Deep Filled Garlic Pizzabreads
  • THE PIZZA COMPANY The Pepperoni Party
  • THE PIZZA COMPANY Cookie Dough Dessert
  • Check out our full range of pizzas, sides, desserts and dips!
  • © Copyright 2022
  • With Garlic and Mint Drizzle
  • The Classic Crust
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • 13 mins oven
  • Pack size: 548G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée Semolina (Wheat), Water, Marinated Cooked Chicken (7%) (Chicken, Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower/Rapeseed), Paprika, Sugar, Ginger, Cumin, Cassia, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Coriander, Stabilisers (Monopotassium Phosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Smoked Paprika, Chilli, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Ground Cumin, Oregano), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Garlic and Mint Dressing (Greek Style Yoghurt [Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Mint, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Salt), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Hot Green Peppers (Green Pepper, Water, Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Turmeric Extract), Maize Grits, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 13 mins
Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking. To prepare the garlic and mint dressing, place sachet in a cup of boiling water for one minute. Open the sachet and drizzle over the pizza after cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for home freezing.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using Chicken from UK and EU.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

548g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pizza
Energy1083kJ / 258kcal1460kJ / 348kcal
Fat9.9g13.3g
Saturates2.4g3.2g
Carbohydrate31.0g41.8g
Sugars4.8g6.4g
Fibre2.9g3.9g
Protein9.9g13.3g
Salt0.96g1.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all The Pizza Company £12 Meal Deal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Pretty good

4 stars

I did enjoy this pizza and found it tasty and filling (I ate it all myself), but I was expecting it to have doner meat on it, as well as chicken pieces. Perhaps I misinterpreted the label and it's meant to be chicken kebab pieces, as opposed to chicken and doner kebab meat? It also came with a sachet of garlic mayo which was pleasant enough. I'd buy it again!

Absolutely dreadful!

1 stars

I had the misfortune to buy one of these from Tesco in Taunton today - tasteless (apart from the garlic sachet), devoid of chicken and extremely short on toppng. Absolutely dreadful.

Terrible. Avoid

1 stars

Had to give it 1 star as couldnt leave blank. Horrendous. Very bland and quite disappointing. Not much chicken and the taste is well nothing like a chicken kebab.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here