LEGO Speed Champions Evija 76907

Recreate Britain’s first all-electric hypercar with this Lotus Evija replica car model and admire the toy sports car's innovative design

Explore it piece by piece as you recreate one of the world's most unprecedented aerodynamic shapes

This car toy model for kids has plenty of room for a 2-seat cockpit and lots of authentic detailing

It comes with a LEGO racing driver minifigure with a Lotus racing suit, crash helmet, wig and a wrench

As you build with the LEGO Building Instructions app available for smartphones and tablets, zoom, rotate and view models from all anglesThis LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija (76907) race car toy for kids captures the elegant simplicity and innovative design of the real-life all-electric hypercar. Perfect for kids and car enthusiasts of all ages, it provides an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for high-energy race action with the included LEGO racing driver minifigure.

This collectible toy car model includes printed and digital building instructions. Available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, the interactive digital guide comes with amazing zoom and rotate tools that allow you to visualise this model from all angles as you build.

LEGO Speed Champions playsets feature mini versions of the world’s leading and best-known vehicles. Perfect for display, these models are also great for exciting race action against others from the Speed Champions range.

The Lotus Evija model measures over 1.5 in. (4cm) high, 6 in. (15cm) long and 2.5 in. (7cm) wide.

Contains 247 pieces.