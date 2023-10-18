We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lego Speed Champions Evija 76907
image 1 of Lego Speed Champions Evija 76907image 2 of Lego Speed Champions Evija 76907

Lego Speed Champions Evija 76907

No ratings yet
Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

LEGO Speed Champions Evija 76907
Recreate Britain’s first all-electric hypercar with this Lotus Evija replica car model and admire the toy sports car's innovative designExplore it piece by piece as you recreate one of the world's most unprecedented aerodynamic shapesThis car toy model for kids has plenty of room for a 2-seat cockpit and lots of authentic detailingIt comes with a LEGO racing driver minifigure with a Lotus racing suit, crash helmet, wig and a wrenchAs you build with the LEGO Building Instructions app available for smartphones and tablets, zoom, rotate and view models from all anglesThis LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija (76907) race car toy for kids captures the elegant simplicity and innovative design of the real-life all-electric hypercar. Perfect for kids and car enthusiasts of all ages, it provides an engaging building experience, is perfect for display and awesome for high-energy race action with the included LEGO racing driver minifigure.This collectible toy car model includes printed and digital building instructions. Available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, the interactive digital guide comes with amazing zoom and rotate tools that allow you to visualise this model from all angles as you build.LEGO Speed Champions playsets feature mini versions of the world’s leading and best-known vehicles. Perfect for display, these models are also great for exciting race action against others from the Speed Champions range.The Lotus Evija model measures over 1.5 in. (4cm) high, 6 in. (15cm) long and 2.5 in. (7cm) wide.Contains 247 pieces.
7,2 x 14,1 x 26,2

View all LEGO

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here