Bol Mango, Passion Fruit & Coconut Power Shake 450G
Product Description
- Mango & Coconuts Power Shake
- Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Designed for the busy foodie, this is a 100% nutritionally complete meal that’s ready to drink.
- Packed with plant-powered whole foods, all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, and 20 grams of protein, (and not a sprinkling of added sugar). Our Power Shakes are fit for every kind of eater: available in 4 deliciously nutritious recipes. Our latest recipe Mango & coconuts is the perfect partnership of fresh, fruity, and sorbet-sweet, with a velvety creaminess. Our plant-based experts have whizzed up alphonso mango (a.k.a the king of mangoes), floral passionfruit, and zesty orange, with gloriously silky coconut to give you a true taste of summertime.
- When time’s not on your side, you don’t need to compromise. Forget powdered protein shakes, dry toast, or sugary cereal bars and grab a bottle for a breakfast on-the-go, lunch in a hurry or a mid-afternoon boost. Our Power Shakes are ready-to-go. Are you?
- Keep refrigerated and serve chilled. Shake before opening.
- Since 2015, we’ve been on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants and help busy people eat well. Our Power Shakes are healthy, delicious, and great on-the-go.
- Power your day the BOL way: we hope you love them as much as we enjoy making them.
- Eat plants. Love life.
- Paul, founder
- Ready-to-Drink Nutritionally Complete Meal
- 20g high protein
- Packed with 100% Plant Powered whole foods
- All 26 essential vitamins & minerals
- No added sugar
- Gluten Free
- 237 Kcal
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- No Added Sugar
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Mango Puree (20%), Apple Juice, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water) (4%), Banana Puree, Carrot Puree, Passionfruit, Orange Juice, Cornflour, Vitamin Complex, Turmeric, Stabiliser: Pectin
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts Allergens in bold.
Storage
Use by: see neck.Keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours of opening.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening & serve chilled.
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- BOL Foods,
- London,
- W2 1AY.
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48.
Return to
- BOL Foods,
- London,
- W2 1AY.
- IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48.
- hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per BOL 450g
|RI* Per BOL
|Energy kJ
|223
|1002
|12%
|Energy kcal
|53
|237
|12%
|Fat (g)
|0.7g
|3.3g
|5%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.7g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6.6g
|29.7g
|11%
|of which sugars (g)
|4.7g
|21.2g
|24%
|Protein (g)
|4.6g
|20.6g
|41%
|Fibre (g)
|0.8g
|3.6g
|Salt (g)
|0.02g
|0.09g
|2%
|Micronutrients Breakdown
|%NRV** BOL
|Vitamin A (µg)
|104
|467
|58
|Vitamin D (µg)
|0.3
|1.5
|30
|Vitamin E (mg)
|0.8
|3.6
|30
|Vitamin K (µg)
|4.5
|20
|27
|Vitamin C (mg)
|13
|59
|74
|Thiamin (mg)
|0.1
|0.4
|40
|Riboflavin (mg)
|0.2
|0.9
|66
|Niacin (mg)
|0.9
|4.2
|26
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.3
|1.2
|86
|Folic Acid (µg)
|12
|55
|28
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.2
|0.7
|28
|Biotin (µg)
|2.9
|13
|26
|Patothenate (mg)
|0.4
|1.8
|30
|Chloride (mg)
|80
|361
|45
|Calcium (mg)
|36
|163
|20
|Phosphorus (mg)
|94
|422
|21
|Magnesium (mg)
|44
|199
|28
|Iron (mg)
|17
|75
|20
|Zinc (mg)
|0.6
|2.8
|20
|Copper (mg)
|0.4
|2.0
|20
|Manganese (mg)
|0.04
|0.20
|20
|Potassium (mg)
|0.1
|0.4
|20
|Selenium (µg)
|2.0
|11
|20
|Chromium (µg)
|1.8
|8.2
|20
|Molybdenum (µg)
|2.3
|10
|20
|Iodine (µg)
|7.0
|30
|20
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Nutrition Reference Values (NRV) in 450g
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.