Zizzi Lemon & Raspberry Cheesecake 2 X 90G

Nice flavour but dry
Nice flavour but the cheesecake had dried out in the cardboard box.
Can't resist ...
Can’t resist a cheese cake, and definitely a lemon with raspberry. My taste buds thanked me.
Absolutely delicious
Can't get over how good this tastes. Fresh, sweet and zingy taste of raspberries and lemon, which is rich but at the same time light. It lingers on the tongue afterwards. And the biscuit base was soft and chewy, yet crunchy at the same time. Great portion size. Have already ordered more.
I'm really impressed by this combination, this tas
I'm really impressed by this combination, this tasted really lovely and smooth, and the biscuit was so rich and not too crumbly. I will definitely buy this again
Absolutely delicious!!
This was absolutely delicious!! I'm always nervous about cheescake, but this one was amazing and would probably have eaten 3 in a row! The flavours are really good, the biscuit base is just right, the consistency was just right. The only negative thing I'd say is that it's very expensive, as it's a very small portion for quite a lot £, but I'd have it for a treat now and again.
Would have been better without rose petals
Really fancy and nice cheesecakes. Did not take a long time for me to defrost (around 20 min), but I would love it more it there are no rose petals.
Refreshing Summer Dessert
The biscuit base was nice and crumbly. The bite of the lemon blended well with the raspberry.
Immense enjoyment.
A creamy smooth cheesecake with a melt in the mouth quality. Topped with the raspberry and lemon flakes, they added flavour to this small dessert, and I enjoyed it immensely.
Good flavour and texture
Light fluffy and a great flavour. Really impressed
One of the best.
Generally frozen cheesecakes or other puddings can be very disappointing but not this one. A light fresh refreshing fruity cheesecake, a real tang of citrus sweetness by the pieces of raspberry, definitely one to keep on standby in the freezer with summer almost here.