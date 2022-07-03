We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Lemon & Raspberry Cheesecake 2 X 90G

4.7(41)Write a review
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry and lemon cheesecake on a digestive biscuit crumb, sprinkled with dried red rose petals.
  • In Our Restaurants or At Home, We Like Things a Bit Different at Zizzi. Because What's a World without a Few Twists?
  • Sweet craving? We've got you covered. Our lemon cheesecake is studded with raspberries and topped with lemon zest and rose petals, all on a biscuit crumb base. Come on, let's live a little.
  • Pizza Craving?
  • Try our frozen pizzas.
  • 2 cheesecake portions
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Cream Cheese (Milk) (36%), Digestive Biscuit Crumb (17%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Partially Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate; Salt), Whipping Cream (Milk), Caster Sugar, Honey (6%), Raspberry (5%), Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sicilian Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Free Range Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Zest, Water, Cold Glaze (Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agents: Pectin, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum; Acid: Citric Acid; Acidity Regulators: Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Phosphate; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate; Firming Agent: Potassium Chloride; Natural Flavouring), Edible Dried Red Rose Petals

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold Capital Letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost guidelines for cheesecake perfection!
  • 1. Remove from packaging.
  • 2. Allow to stand at room temperature for 90 minutes.
  • Or place in the fridge and defrost for 5 hours.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cheesecake (90g)
Energy1508kJ / 362kcal1357kJ / 326kcal
Fat24.1g21.7g
of which saturates15g13.5g
Carbohydrate31g27.9g
of which sugars23.3g21g
Fibre1.6g1.4g
Protein4.5g4.1g
Salt0.45g0.41g
Pack contains 2 servings--
41 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice flavour but dry

3 stars

Nice flavour but the cheesecake had dried out in the cardboard box.

Can't resist ...

5 stars

Can’t resist a cheese cake, and definitely a lemon with raspberry. My taste buds thanked me.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Can't get over how good this tastes. Fresh, sweet and zingy taste of raspberries and lemon, which is rich but at the same time light. It lingers on the tongue afterwards. And the biscuit base was soft and chewy, yet crunchy at the same time. Great portion size. Have already ordered more.

I'm really impressed by this combination, this tas

5 stars

I'm really impressed by this combination, this tasted really lovely and smooth, and the biscuit was so rich and not too crumbly. I will definitely buy this again

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

This was absolutely delicious!! I'm always nervous about cheescake, but this one was amazing and would probably have eaten 3 in a row! The flavours are really good, the biscuit base is just right, the consistency was just right. The only negative thing I'd say is that it's very expensive, as it's a very small portion for quite a lot £, but I'd have it for a treat now and again.

Would have been better without rose petals

4 stars

Really fancy and nice cheesecakes. Did not take a long time for me to defrost (around 20 min), but I would love it more it there are no rose petals.

Refreshing Summer Dessert

4 stars

The biscuit base was nice and crumbly. The bite of the lemon blended well with the raspberry.

Immense enjoyment.

5 stars

A creamy smooth cheesecake with a melt in the mouth quality. Topped with the raspberry and lemon flakes, they added flavour to this small dessert, and I enjoyed it immensely.

Good flavour and texture

5 stars

Light fluffy and a great flavour. Really impressed

One of the best.

5 stars

Generally frozen cheesecakes or other puddings can be very disappointing but not this one. A light fresh refreshing fruity cheesecake, a real tang of citrus sweetness by the pieces of raspberry, definitely one to keep on standby in the freezer with summer almost here.

