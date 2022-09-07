Muller Corner Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 170G

Were perfect now watery.
I have bought these for the last few years and loved them. However my last order has changed that (August 22). The lovely thick skyr is now just watery in texture, like a plain yoghurt. Muller did this with the muller lights when they reduced the size to 140g, I ordered those for 20 years +. I will not be ordering these Skyr again. Sadly as these were my favourite yoghurt.
Great product great taste just too many calories
Skyre the best .tasty best thing since slice bread .
Delicious
Absolutely delicious - generous portion too
This is my absolute favourite yogurt just now, I love the creaminess of the yogurt and the contrast of the crunchy nuts and raspberry. Love, love, love please don’t discontinue!
These yoghurt are absolutely delicious. I don't usually like granola but with the yoghurt makes all the difference
NOT FOR ME!
Not an experience I would like to repeat! Sorry!
I love this! Its perfect for breakfast, bigger than a normal yogurt and so filling!
Tasty but calorific
Very nice but I didn't realise how many calories a pot contained. I think over 250 calories for a yogurt is a lot.
Yummy if rather expensive for a yoghurt