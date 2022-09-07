We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Muller Corner Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 170G

4.1(12)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Corner Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 170G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£1.20
£0.71/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

Product Description

  • Icelandic style full fat yogurt & Quark mix, with cocoa cereals, hazelnuts, almonds and dried raspberry pieces (11%)
  • Müller Corner Skyr is the Product of The Year in the Dairy category. Survey of 9,897 people in UK & ROI by Kantar.
  • Proud Sponsor
  • British Athletics
  • Athletics Ireland
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Müller Corner Skyr yogurts are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner Skyr yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Voted Product of The Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2022
  • High Protein
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Protein contributes to a growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk)(47%), Quark (Milk 37%), Sugar, Roasted Hazelnuts (2.5%), Roasted Almonds (1%), Glucose Powder, Oat Flakes (Gluten), Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (0.2%), Maize, Sunflower Oil, Oligo Fructose, Puffed Rice, Cocoa Mass, Wheat, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Flakes, Rye, Honey, Salt, Barley, Barley Malt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanut, other Nut, Sesame Seed and Soya traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in Germany with EU milk

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block Elveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block Elveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy616kJ (147kcal)
Fat6.8g
of which saturates2.9g
Carbohydrate12.8g
of which sugars9.9g
Protein7.6g
Salt0.17g

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

View all High Protein Yoghurt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

12 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Were perfect now watery.

1 stars

I have bought these for the last few years and loved them. However my last order has changed that (August 22). The lovely thick skyr is now just watery in texture, like a plain yoghurt. Muller did this with the muller lights when they reduced the size to 140g, I ordered those for 20 years +. I will not be ordering these Skyr again. Sadly as these were my favourite yoghurt.

Great product great taste just too many calories

4 stars

Great product great taste just too many calories

Skyre the best

5 stars

Skyre the best .tasty best thing since slice bread .

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - generous portion too

This is my absolute favourite yogurt just now, I l

5 stars

This is my absolute favourite yogurt just now, I love the creaminess of the yogurt and the contrast of the crunchy nuts and raspberry. Love, love, love please don’t discontinue!

These yoghurt are absolutely delicious. I don't u

5 stars

These yoghurt are absolutely delicious. I don't usually like granola but with the yoghurt makes all the difference

NOT FOR ME!

1 stars

Not an experience I would like to repeat! Sorry!

I love this! Its perfect for breakfast, bigger tha

5 stars

I love this! Its perfect for breakfast, bigger than a normal yogurt and so filling!

Tasty but calorific

3 stars

Very nice but I didn't realise how many calories a pot contained. I think over 250 calories for a yogurt is a lot.

Yummy if rather expensive for a yoghurt

5 stars

Yummy if rather expensive for a yoghurt

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here