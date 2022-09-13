Wicked Kitchen Eggy Style Tofu Rice 350G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 935kJ
-
- 221kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.76g
- 13%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Cooked long grain rice with tofu, red pepper, peas and onion.
- Long grain rice, subtle spices and delicious scrambled tofu tossed with peas & red peppers
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil], Tofu (7%) [Water, Soya Bean, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Chicory Extract, Garlic Powder, Salt, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Carrot Extract, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring], Red Pepper (6%), Peas (6%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 minutes Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film and stir. Re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Decant product into a microwaveable dish. Cover with cling film and pierce several times.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (152g**)
|Energy
|615kJ / 145kcal
|935kJ / 221kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|42.9g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 304g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.