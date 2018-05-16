Encona Korean Bulgogi Marinade 220Ml

Product Description
- Korean Bulgogi Style Marinade
- Tastes That Take You Places
- ...to Gwangjang Market with this much loved fiery Korean favourite.
- Spice Your Life
- Sweet with a bit of heat
- Brilliant with beef or tofu
- Chilli Rating - 3 - Medium Spiced & Sweet
- No Added MSG
- Vegetarian & Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Puree, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol (Ethanol), Sugar), Gochujang Style Powder (Glucose Syrup, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin, Salt), Red Pepper Powder, Salt, Ground Cayenne), Tomato Paste, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Red Chilli Powder, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, for best flavour store in the fridge and consume within 8 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
Name and address
- Made for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- WGC.,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|712kJ/168kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|Of which Sugars
|33g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|4.3g
