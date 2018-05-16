We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Seasonal Greens 225G

date 2018-05-16

Wicked Kitchen Seasonal Greens 225G
£2.75
£12.23/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
697kJ
169kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts, cavolo nero and savoy cabbage with a maple syrup and mustard dressing.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Shredded brussels sprouts, cavolo nero and savoy cabbage in a sweet maple and mustard dressing – ready to sauté or steam
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (31%), Cavolo Nero (30%), Savoy Cabbage (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Maple Syrup, Agave Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Seed, Brown Mustard Seed, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs/ 900W 2 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results stir fry. 3 mins Remove film lid. Pre-heat a frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Add 1tsp oil oil, decant contents into pan and mix well. Stir frequently. Serve immediately.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (113g)
Energy617kJ / 149kcal697kJ / 169kcal
Fat12.3g13.9g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate5.5g6.2g
Sugars3.9g4.4g
Fibre3.6g4.0g
Protein2.4g2.7g
Salt0.48g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When stir fried according to instructions.--
