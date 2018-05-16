New
Wicked Kitchen Seasonal Greens 225G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Brussels sprouts, cavolo nero and savoy cabbage with a maple syrup and mustard dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Shredded brussels sprouts, cavolo nero and savoy cabbage in a sweet maple and mustard dressing – ready to sauté or steam
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (31%), Cavolo Nero (30%), Savoy Cabbage (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Maple Syrup, Agave Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Seed, Brown Mustard Seed, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins 30 secs/ 900W 2 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results stir fry. 3 mins Remove film lid. Pre-heat a frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Add 1tsp oil oil, decant contents into pan and mix well. Stir frequently. Serve immediately.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (113g)
|Energy
|617kJ / 149kcal
|697kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|4.0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When stir fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
