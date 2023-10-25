Treasure X Playset Assortment

Treasure X is going small in a BIG way! Its Micro Sized meets Mega Adventures! Kids can discover a whole new world of adventure, mystery, and treasure hunting with NEW Micro Figures in Treasure X Lost Lands! Boys and girls can explore Skull Island and search for real gold dipped treasure! The Treasure X Lost Lands Skull Island Treasure Tower Packs have 15 levels of adventure for kids to discover! Kids will rummage through one of three Treasure Towers including the Swamp Tower, Forest Tower and Lava Tower. Throughout their journey, kids will discover 2 Micro Sized Figures and reveal the temples hidden secrets whilst dodging its traps in the hunt for Real Gold Dipped Treasure! Will they survive the adventure and slide out alive? 1 in 12 packs includes real gold dipped treasure. There are 3 different Treasure Tower playsets plus 6 exclusive characters for kids to collect! Each one has different exciting thrills to discover. Collect them all. The Treasure X Lost Lands Skull Island Treasure Tower Pack is full of micro figures and mega adventures! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Lower age limit

5 Years