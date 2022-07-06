We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Higgidy Petit Pois & Courgette Quiche 155G

Write a review
image 1 of Higgidy Petit Pois & Courgette Quiche 155G
Product Description

  • Petit Pois & Courgette Vegan Quiche
  • Petit Pois and courgette with a hint of mint, coriander and chilli, in a creamy vegan filling, encased in seeded spelt shortcrust pastry and hand-topped with a pea purée & pumpkin seed crumb.
  • Cheekily inspired by CHIMICHURRI
  • A South American seasoning or sauce, Chimichurri is often packed with a whole host of delicious herbs including parsley, coriander and oregano. Combined with olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic and a touch of fresh chilli, not only does it look vibrant but its flavours pack a punch too.
  • A little bit more about us...
  • We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
  • Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Oat</strong> Drink (Water, <strong>Oats</strong>, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pea Purée (12%), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Petit Pois (11%), Courgette (10%), Spinach, Spelt Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong>), Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Coconut Milk, Cornflour, Coriander, Nutritional Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pumpkin Seeds, Mint, Salt, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, White Pepper, Paprika, Olive Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Red Chilli (<1%), Yeast

Allergy Information

  • All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles non-vegetarian products and Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish, so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 17 minutes. Do not reheat.

Warnings

  • We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Higgidy NI Ltd,
  • Murray House,

  Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.
  • Higgidy NI Ltd,
  • Murray House,
  • Murray Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 6DN.

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Quiche
Energy1022kJ/244kcal1584kJ/378kcal
Fat13.9g21.7g
of which saturates4.0g6.2g
Carbohydrate24.3g37.7g
of which sugars3.7g5.7g
Fibre3.7g5.9g
Protein5.7g9.0g
Salt0.80g1.24g

Safety information

We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Write a review

Dead impressed - really really tasty!!

5 stars

Absolutely loved this - had it cold and it was delicious - moist, tasty and lovely pastry - thin and light. All round super enjoyable - have tried the mushroom & spinach one and will be trying more - pl keep stocking - defo recommend

A fresh taste for a quiche

5 stars

I’m not really a quiche lover but this sounded good. It was. Refreshing but also creamy, great lunchtime snack.

Great flavour - hint of chilli for a mild kick

5 stars

Loved it I am veggie, not vegan, -and was a bit sceptical about a vegan quiche - slightly mushy when hot - but flavour was fabulous! Made a great meal with some new potatoes and a mint salad.

Not just for vegans, very tasty……….

5 stars

Very tasty, just the right size for individual portion, pastry had a nice crunch to it when baked.

Suitable for all food lovers.

5 stars

This quiche is Lovely! Tasty! Delicious. Only Higgidy can do fancy pastry. Suitable for anyone who likes quality food.

