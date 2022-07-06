Higgidy Petit Pois & Courgette Quiche 155G

Dead impressed - really really tasty!!
Absolutely loved this - had it cold and it was delicious - moist, tasty and lovely pastry - thin and light. All round super enjoyable - have tried the mushroom & spinach one and will be trying more - pl keep stocking - defo recommend
A fresh taste for a quiche
I’m not really a quiche lover but this sounded good. It was. Refreshing but also creamy, great lunchtime snack.
Great flavour - hint of chilli for a mild kick
Loved it I am veggie, not vegan, -and was a bit sceptical about a vegan quiche - slightly mushy when hot - but flavour was fabulous! Made a great meal with some new potatoes and a mint salad.
Not just for vegans, very tasty……….
Very tasty, just the right size for individual portion, pastry had a nice crunch to it when baked.
Suitable for all food lovers.
This quiche is Lovely! Tasty! Delicious. Only Higgidy can do fancy pastry. Suitable for anyone who likes quality food.