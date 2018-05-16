New
Hyggely & Friends Hot Chocolate Spoon Duo
Product Description
- HYGGELY & FRIEND HOT CHOCOLATE SPOON DUO
- An ideal stocking filler gift for the festive season
- This festive hot chocolate spoons duo kit will make a great stocking filler gift for children, tweens, and teens this Christmas. The set comes complete with a delicious milk chocolate spoon with marshmallows and an orange flavour milk chocolate spoon with marshmallows. Simply add hot milk to a mug before stirring in one chocolate spoon until the chocolate has melted.
- Set includes: 1x orange flavour milk chocolate & mallow spoon 40g
- Set includes: 1x milk chocolate & mallow spoon 40g
Information
Preparation and Usage
- " Serving Instructions: Remove all packaging from the spoon. To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, add approximately 130ml to 140ml of hot milk to a mug and then carefully stir in the chocolate on the end of the wooden spoon. Continue stirring, until all of the milk chocolate has dissolved.
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source."
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
