Nivea Rainbow Lips Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA RAINBOW LIPS GIFT SET
- NIVEA Rainbow Lips Lip Balm Gift Set - A perfect stocking filler
- This irresistible NIVEA Rainbow lip collection has 3 moisturising lip balms, comes in a super cute rainbow cloud box and is the perfect stocking filler.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil to keep your lips smooth and moisturised all day.
- 2. NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips.
- 3. NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Aloe Vera to refresh and thoroughly moisturise your lips.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- Pack size: 14.4G
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3, Diisostearate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Aqua, Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma, Nivea Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Mica, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Aroma, CI 77891, CI 15850, CI 77492
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
