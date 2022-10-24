Funkin Nitro Spiced Rum Zombie Cocktail 200Ml
Product Description
- Nitrogen infused alcoholic spice flavoured mixed juice drink with pineapple juice and rum.
- Our Nitro Spiced Rum Zombie serves up all the vibrant flavour and velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar. Made with pineapple juice and Rum.
- Infused with nitrogen for a velvety texture and smooth head
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
5% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base. Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Chill, rotate, then crack open to infuse with nitrogen to create a silky, bar-quality cocktail you can enjoy straight from the can. Or, for the full experience, serve up in a Hurricane glass over plenty of ice and garnish with a pineapple wedge.
- Rotate, open, pour hard, then wait 1 minute to watch the foam head form.
Name and address
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
Return to
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
- Fitzwilliam Hall,
- FP,
- Dublin,
- ROI,
- D02 T292.
- funkincocktails.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
