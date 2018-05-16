Product Description
- SCOTT & LAWSON BIKE PUNCTURE REPAIR KIT
- " This Scott and Lawson Bike Puncture Repair Kit contains all the essentials to any cyclist enthusiast to keep happy on the road. Keep this handy kit on you when out and about on your bike so that you're prepared for the next time you encounter a puncture.
- This set includes six self-adhesive patches, a 16-in-1 bike multi tool, two tyre levers, and a metal rasp. The bike multi tool comes with various wrenches and sockets, cross-head and flat-head screwdrivers, a spoke key, and multiple hex keys.
- The Scott and Lawson Bike Puncture Repair Kit is a must-have for any cyclist, whether they're new to the road or have been cycling for years."
- 16 in 1 bike multi tool, 6 patches, 2 tyre levers, metal rasp
- Multi tool has wrenches and sockets, screwdrivers, spoke key and hex keys
- Cyclist must
