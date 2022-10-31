Dove Men+Care Sports Active Duo & Gym Bag Gift Set
- Dove Men+Care Sports Atv Duo & Gym Bag Gift Set
- Finding it difficult to choose the perfect gifts for the men in your life? Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Gift Set is the perfect gift for him. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger, this gift set features two full-size Dove Men+Care products that team up to cleanse and protect his skin, reducing the risk of irritation and leaving him feeling comfortable and fresh all day, and comes with a handy gym bag. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash 250 ml cleans sweat and dirt from active skin for a fresh, clean feeling. Developed specifically for after-sports skin care, this moisturising body wash for men features MicroMoisture technology to provide hydration for healthier, stronger skin. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml dry spray is designed specifically for men to provide the performance he needs while also delivering superior comfort for his underarm skin. This dry spray gives 48 hours of long-lasting sweat and odour protection to stay fresh before and after his workout and contains a unique Triple Action Moisturiser technology to strengthen skin against chafing and protect it against irritation. It’s tough on sweat, not on skin. These gifts for him provide a balance of hard-hitting yet gentle performance and come with a handy gym bag – an essential for keeping any man's gym kit together. A great gift idea to help him feel his best no matter the occasion.
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Gift Set with Gym Bag contains 2 full-size gifts for him in one ready-to-gift box: Body and Face Wash 250 ml and Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body Wash 250 ml is a caring body and face wash that makes his skin feel healthy and strong
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml with a subtle scent provides 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection so he'll stay fresh before and after his workout
- This duo gift set contains perfect presents for men to keep him feeling comfortable and protected all day long
- By designing these Sport Active+Fresh gifts for him, Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre
- The gift set is complemented by a premium gym bag – essential for keeping his gym kit together
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 150ml INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body + Face Wash 250ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140
United Kingdom
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body + Face Wash 250ml Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
2 x 1 ℮
