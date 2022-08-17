Muller Corner Skyr Granola Yogurt Nuts & Chocolate Balls 170G

Yummy definitely try!!
Really nice yoghurt… Lovely granola if anything could do with a little more of the granola taste lovely mixed together would highly recommend.
Tasty, tangy flavours.
These are a real treat, amazing mixture of tasty, tangy flavour. This is the raspberry one and there is also one with crunchy chocolate balls. When mixed with the yogurt it is a fantastic treat or dessert, or even breakfast.
Thick and creamy. And quite filling. Delicious!
Superb !
Excellent quality, the yogurt has a suprisingly tangy taste and the mixed nuts and chocolate pieces are lovely when mixed in. I would really recommend that you try these.
creamy yogurt
yes was good quality always, very creamy and thick could do with a variety nuts not all the same, ideal with granola on top also fresh fruit,,
The best on the market.
I bought these yoghurt to triel as a breakfast substitute I absolutely love these yoghurts and would be happy to eat them at any time of the day ....or night.
Love them
Excellent taste. The nuts and chocolate are just the right amount, making this a more filling yogurt than others
Quality product
Very well packaged, thick creamy yoghurt, crisp fresh nuts and cereal chocolate balls. Quite expensive but a quality product, although these are designed for a substitute breakfast, they can be enjoyed whenever, we had them for a dessert. If I had to make a criticism it would be that there is a lot of yoghurt, and very little topping.
Tasteless and bland
Tasteless and bland. Literally just plain yoghurt with a few crunchy things. Waste of money.
Scrumptious
Creamy and thick, really nice flavours. Definitely buy again