Clubcard Price

Muller Corner Skyr Granola Yogurt Nuts & Chocolate Balls 170G

4.4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Corner Skyr Granola Yogurt Nuts & Chocolate Balls 170G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£1.20
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Icelandic style full fat yogurt & quark mix, with a muesli of cereals, almonds, hazelnuts and chocolate coated cereal balls (11%)
  • Proud Sponsors
  • British Athletics
  • Athletics Ireland
  • Voted Product of the Year
  • Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2022
  • Muller Corner Skyr is the Product of the Year in the Dairy category. Survey of 9,897 people in UK & ROI by Kantar.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Müller Corner Skyr yogurts are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner Skyr yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • High Protein
  • Suitable For Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Protein contributes to a growth and maintenance of muscle mass
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) (47%), Quark (Milk) (37%), Sugar, Oat Flakes (Gluten), Glucose Powder, Roasted Almonds (2%), Roasted Hazelnuts (1.5%), Puffed Rice, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Moss, Wheat, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Flakes, Wheat Germ, Maize, Dextrose, Rye, Honey, Salt, Barley, Barley Malt, Glucose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agent: Gum Arabic

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanut, other Nut, Sesame Seed and Soya traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in Germany with EU milk

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may, occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy628kJ (150kcal)
Fat7.1g
of which saturates3.1g
Carbohydrate12.9g
of which sugars10.0g
Protein7.7g
Salt0.15g

Safety information

View all High Protein Yoghurt

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Yummy definitely try!!

5 stars

Really nice yoghurt… Lovely granola if anything could do with a little more of the granola taste lovely mixed together would highly recommend.

Tasty, tangy flavours.

5 stars

These are a real treat, amazing mixture of tasty, tangy flavour. This is the raspberry one and there is also one with crunchy chocolate balls. When mixed with the yogurt it is a fantastic treat or dessert, or even breakfast.

Thick and creamy. And quite filling. Delicious!

5 stars

Thick and creamy. And quite filling. Delicious!

Superb !

5 stars

Excellent quality, the yogurt has a suprisingly tangy taste and the mixed nuts and chocolate pieces are lovely when mixed in. I would really recommend that you try these.

creamy yogurt

5 stars

yes was good quality always, very creamy and thick could do with a variety nuts not all the same, ideal with granola on top also fresh fruit,,

The best on the market.

5 stars

I bought these yoghurt to triel as a breakfast substitute I absolutely love these yoghurts and would be happy to eat them at any time of the day ....or night.

Love them

5 stars

Excellent taste. The nuts and chocolate are just the right amount, making this a more filling yogurt than others

Quality product

5 stars

Very well packaged, thick creamy yoghurt, crisp fresh nuts and cereal chocolate balls. Quite expensive but a quality product, although these are designed for a substitute breakfast, they can be enjoyed whenever, we had them for a dessert. If I had to make a criticism it would be that there is a lot of yoghurt, and very little topping.

Tasteless and bland

1 stars

Tasteless and bland. Literally just plain yoghurt with a few crunchy things. Waste of money.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Creamy and thick, really nice flavours. Definitely buy again

