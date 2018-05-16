We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mango & Chilli Drizzle 280G

Tesco Mango & Chilli Drizzle 280G
£1.55
£0.58/100g

Per 15g

Energy
49kJ
12kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce with mango and dried chipotle chilies.
  • A Taste of the Middle East A medium, sweet and fruity sauce, perfect for drizzling over kebabs
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Mango (22%), Sugar, Lime Juice from Concentrate (Sulphites), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cumin, Garlic Purée, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Chipotle Chilli, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy323kJ / 77kcal49kJ / 12kcal
Fat2.2g0.3g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate13.7g2.1g
Sugars10.4g1.6g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.3g<0.1g
Salt0.73g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
