Better Naked Southern Fried Mayonnaise 250Ml

Not a fan of plant but wanted to try this just out of curiosity and OMG was it fantastic. Very smooth. Good flavour, Seems a lot more in it than something normal. Delicious on anything you eat really x adds the flavour just the way it is and it's naked so none of those different things in it like others it is certainly healthy I am sure and will buy it again good price will see what else they do naked but to recommend it DEFO buy it worth it soooooo nice x
Delicious ‘on everything’ mayo
This mayo is delicious! Had it on a burger, but the OH is adding it to everything! Going to try rest of range now. 👌 and no egg or dairy!