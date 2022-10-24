We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Better Naked Southern Fried Mayonnaise 250Ml

5(2)Write a review
Better Naked Southern Fried Mayonnaise 250Ml
£2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Vegan Mayonnaise Seasoned with Herbs and Spices
  • Deliciously Plant Based
  • Spicy and creamy
  • Made without Artificial Additives
  • Made in the British Isles
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegan
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Garlic Powder, Pea Protein, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vinegar, Onion Powder, Spices (Chipotle Powder, Ground Cumin, Ground Cayenne, Ground Paprika, Smoked Sweet Paprika), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Sunflower Protein, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Chillies, Oregano

Storage

Store in cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated, and use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle Label - glued. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  

Return to

  • Finnebrogue Artisan,
  • Down Business Park,
  • Downpatrick,
  • BT30 9UP.
  
  • St Peter's,
  • Dublin.
  To find out more visit: betternaked.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy2700kJ, 646kcal
Fat69.0g
of which saturates12.0g
Carbohydrate5.7g
of which sugars5.1g
Fibre3.0g
Protein1.4g
Salt1.10g
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

NAKED FULL OF GOODNESS BUY IT

5 stars

Not a fan of plant but wanted to try this just out of curiosity and OMG was it fantastic. Very smooth. Good flavour, Seems a lot more in it than something normal. Delicious on anything you eat really x adds the flavour just the way it is and it's naked so none of those different things in it like others it is certainly healthy I am sure and will buy it again good price will see what else they do naked but to recommend it DEFO buy it worth it soooooo nice x

Delicious ‘on everything’ mayo

5 stars

This mayo is delicious! Had it on a burger, but the OH is adding it to everything! Going to try rest of range now. 👌 and no egg or dairy!

